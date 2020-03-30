You can save over $400 on the Samsung RU8000 75-inch 4K Smart TV if you use the code SWE26 at BuyDig. The TV is going for $1,498 without the code, and you won't see the discount right away. It is applied during the final steps of checkout. This price is the lowest we have seen. The same TV is actually on sale at other retailers like Best Buy, but those deals don't even reach as low as BuyDig's right now.

Big screen Samsung RU8000 75-inch 4K Smart TV Use the code and go all the way through checkout to see the discount. Brings it down to the lowest price ever. The TV has HDR support with HLG and HDR 10+, 4K upscaling, a 240Hz motion rate, four HDMI inputs, and two USB ports. $1049.00 $1500.00 $451 off See at BuyDig With coupon: SWE26

The RU8000 is a 2019 model TV. It has been replaced with Samsung's TU8000 lineup, but the 75-inch TU8000 is a marginal upgrade and still more expensive compared to today's deal.

The RU8000 TV uses a 4K UHD processor that's powerful enough to upscale all your content. Watch every TV show and movie in 4K. It also has HLG and HDR10+ support so you can watch hDR content with shades of color that deliver more detail than any other basic HDTV. The Auto Depth Enhancer also creates various levels of contast on the screen so the important things really jump out at you and draw you in.

The TV's smart platform gives you access to Bixby, which is a built-in way to control the TV with your voice. You can also stream shows, movies, and games with access to all your favorite streaming platforms using Wi-Fi and some integrated apps. Connect to your existing smart home ecosystem for voice control using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Other specifications include a 240 Motion Rate to help with those high-octane fast action moments and two advanced 10W speakers. You'll also get four HDMI ports for connecting to your home theater or other peripherals. Use the two USB ports, too. The V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings for programs you're unfamiliar with, which is great for parents with kids.

