Despite a lot of our content moving to the cloud, it's always handy to have a flash drive with you in case you need to quickly transfer some data from one place to another. Thankfully, it's really affordable to achieve with deals like today's offer on Samsung Bar Plus USB 3.1 flash drives from 64GB to 256GB in size over at Amazon.

You'll be snagging an all-time low price whether you go for the 64GB flash drive at $11.99, the $20 128GB version or the largest 256GB model at almost $10 off its regular price.

Store more Samsung 64GB Bar Plus USB 3.1 flash drive This handy flash drive features USB 3.1 with transfer speeds up to 300Mbps and a rugged metal case to protect your data. 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities are on sale for best-ever prices! $11.99 $14.46 $2 off See at Amazon

The Bar Plus flash drive is designed for absolute portability. Just use the keyring to attach it to the keys you carry around with you all the time anyway. The rugged metal casing protects your data. It's resistant to water, shock, magnets, extreme temperatures, and even X-rays. It's backwards-compatible with USB 3.0 and previous generations.

Existing users rate these flash drives highly, giving them an impressive average score of 4.6 stars out of 5 based on over 3,300 reviews. If it's not quite right for you, we have a list of our recommended USB flash drives for some alternatives as well as a guide to the best USB-C flash drives if that's the port you're rocking these days.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to the rest of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service and Twitch Prime. There's even an entire page on the site dedicated to exclusive members-only discounts.