Despite a lot of our content moving to the cloud, it's always handy to have a flash drive with you in case you need to quickly transfer some data from one place to another. Thankfully, it's really affordable to achieve with deals like today's offer on Samsung Bar Plus USB 3.1 flash drives from 64GB to 256GB in size over at Amazon.
You'll be snagging an all-time low price whether you go for the 64GB flash drive at $11.99, the $20 128GB version or the largest 256GB model at almost $10 off its regular price.
Store more
Samsung 64GB Bar Plus USB 3.1 flash drive
This handy flash drive features USB 3.1 with transfer speeds up to 300Mbps and a rugged metal case to protect your data. 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities are on sale for best-ever prices!
$11.99
$14.46 $2 off
The Bar Plus flash drive is designed for absolute portability. Just use the keyring to attach it to the keys you carry around with you all the time anyway. The rugged metal casing protects your data. It's resistant to water, shock, magnets, extreme temperatures, and even X-rays. It's backwards-compatible with USB 3.0 and previous generations.
Existing users rate these flash drives highly, giving them an impressive average score of 4.6 stars out of 5 based on over 3,300 reviews. If it's not quite right for you, we have a list of our recommended USB flash drives for some alternatives as well as a guide to the best USB-C flash drives if that's the port you're rocking these days.
Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to the rest of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service and Twitch Prime. There's even an entire page on the site dedicated to exclusive members-only discounts.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
It's decision time: 21.5-inch or 27-inch iMac for you?
Should you go with 21.5- or 27-inch? Should you get 4K or 5K? If you're still deciding on which iMac to buy, we have some advice.
Apple announces new iMac with 10th gen Intel Processors, new webcam
Apple has today announced brand new iMac models, featuring internal upgrades for both the 27 and 21-inch models.
ByteDance CEO says 'primary goal' of President Trump is to ban TikTok
CEO of ByteDance Zhang Yiming says the "primary" goal of President Trump and Washington is to ban TikTok, rather than force its sale.
Out for a run? Check out these headphones
In the market for a new pair of headphones that can accompany you on all of your runs? These are our top picks.