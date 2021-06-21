Anyone who takes a lot of photos and videos will know that having enough space on your microSD card is something most people never quite manage There are always times where you need a little bit more, so why not make sure you have a lot more, right from the get-go? The SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD card is your chance to do that, with Amazon selling it for just $182.99 as part of the Prime Day festivities.

The SanDisk Extreme microSD cards are super well thought of and you can't go wrong with arguably the biggest name in the portable storage world. Featuring transfer speeds of up to 160MB/s, this card is perfect for those who need to capture 4K video and more. It can also be written to at 60MB/s for speedy capturing, too.