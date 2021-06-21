Anyone who takes a lot of photos and videos will know that having enough space on your microSD card is something most people never quite manage There are always times where you need a little bit more, so why not make sure you have a lot more, right from the get-go? The SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD card is your chance to do that, with Amazon selling it for just $182.99 as part of the Prime Day festivities.
The SanDisk Extreme microSD cards are super well thought of and you can't go wrong with arguably the biggest name in the portable storage world. Featuring transfer speeds of up to 160MB/s, this card is perfect for those who need to capture 4K video and more. It can also be written to at 60MB/s for speedy capturing, too.
Featuring UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30), this card has all the accreditation you need to know that you're buying a card that is up to the job. It's also built to stand the test of time, so it'll keep working no matter how harshly you treat it while you're on the road. Not all microSD cards live inside a camera and they need to be up to the job.
You could even put one of these things into your game console, making it one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen.
This deal isn't going to be on the table beyond Prime Day, so be sure to grab your bargain microSD card now before it's too late.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: $900 MacBook Air, $350 off MacBook Pro, more
If you're in the market for a new MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro, you'll want to check for a nice deal. Luckily, we've got you covered with all of the best deals in one place so you can avoid paying full price.
Amiibo restocks: Here's where to find the Metroid Dread amiibo
It can be really hard to get your hands on the hottest new amiibo. They tend to sell out quickly, so you need to be watching for when stores replenish their stock.
Review: Papalook PA930 Live Streaming Webcam upgrades your video
You don't have to settle for the dim, blurry images captured by your computer's webcam. Upgrade your streaming content with Papalook's latest webcam.
Need a clicker for your Apple TV? Here are the best!
Whether you hate the Siri Remote, lost your old one, or are scouting the market, here are our favorite remotes to control your Apple TV.