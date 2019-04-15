As part of its daily deals, Amazon has a wide selection of storage products from SanDisk, Western Digital and G-Technology, on sale with prices starting at just $9. Whether you need a flash drive or external hard drive to keep personal files with you, or a microSD card to add to your phone or tablet, or even a new internal hard drive for your computer, you're covered here.
Store more
SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSD card
Expand the storage of your phone, tablet, camera, Nintendo Switch and more with this high-capacity microSD card at its best price ever. It's usually $40.
Space and speed
SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSD card
Make the most of this all-time low price on SanDisk's 400GB microSD card with up to 160MB/s read speeds, 4K support, A2 app performance, and more.
Super affordable
SanDisk Ultra 64GB SD card
This is a great card for your compact-to-midrange point-and-shoot digital camera and it's never been this affordable before.
Take it with you
SanDisk Cruzer 128GB Flash Drive
Grab this if you need a simple and affordable way to store and move files between computers. It's backed by a 5-year warranty and is $5 off today.
For iOS
SanDisk iXpand 128GB Flash Drive for iPhone/iPad
You can't expand the storage to your iPhone or iPad, so you need a gadget like this if you want to make more space for photos and more. It's usually nearer $50 in this capacity.
For Android
SanDisk Ultra 128GB Dual Flash Drive for Android
Free up space on your OTG-enabled Android phone and quickly get those files onto your computer with $7 off this Micro-USB and USB 3.0 drive.
On the go
WD My Passport Go 500GB Portable SSD
This drop-resistant portable SSD protects your data on the move and has speeds of up to 400MB/s so you can get to work wherever you are. It regularly sells for $120.
Desktop storage
G-Technology 8TB G-DRIVE USB-C Desktop External Hard Drive
If you need more storage at home or in the office, this G-Technology USB-C hard drive gives you 8TB and speedy transfers with $50 off its usual price.
Personal cloud
WD My Cloud EX2 Ultra 8TB NAS
This 8TB NAS is over $100 off and gives you a centralized storage system and access from anywhere on your computers or mobile devices. We've never seen it go below $350 before.
Speed upgrade
SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB Internal SSD
An easy way to boost the speed of your computer is to swap out your hard drive for an SSD. This one is over $25 off today only and has speeds of up to 535MB/s.
For gamers
WD Black SN750 1TB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD
This internal SSD supports transfer speeds up to 3470MB/s for improved load times and a competitive edge for hardcore gamers. The 1TB model is usually $230 or more.
All-time low
WD Blue 6TB PC Hard Drive
If you need a big hard drive for your PC, you can save around $40 on this highly-rated 6TB WD Blue drive. It's backed by a 2-year warranty, too.
There are a bunch of other great deals in the sale that you'll also want to check out. Many of the deals have also been matched at B&H if you prefer to shop there. These prices are gone when the morning comes, so don't miss out.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.