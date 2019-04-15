As part of its daily deals, Amazon has a wide selection of storage products from SanDisk, Western Digital and G-Technology, on sale with prices starting at just $9. Whether you need a flash drive or external hard drive to keep personal files with you, or a microSD card to add to your phone or tablet, or even a new internal hard drive for your computer, you're covered here.

There are a bunch of other great deals in the sale that you'll also want to check out. Many of the deals have also been matched at B&H if you prefer to shop there. These prices are gone when the morning comes, so don't miss out.

