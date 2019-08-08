Satechi today expanded its range of USB-C accessories with the addition of a 72W USB-C PD car charger as well as a new USB-C to Lightning cable, allowing you to fast charge your compatible iOS devices on the move.

As well as a USB-C connector, the car charger features a USB-A port so you can power up two devices simultaneously. The USB-C port delivers a fast charge up to 60W for compatible laptops, tablets and phones, and the additional 12W USB port is great for hooking up a second device on your next road trip. Design-wise, it looks pretty slick with a brushed aluminum finish that matches your silver or space gray Apple gear. It plugs into any standard cigarette port and has built-in protections against overheating and short-circuiting.