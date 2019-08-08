Satechi today expanded its range of USB-C accessories with the addition of a 72W USB-C PD car charger as well as a new USB-C to Lightning cable, allowing you to fast charge your compatible iOS devices on the move.
As well as a USB-C connector, the car charger features a USB-A port so you can power up two devices simultaneously. The USB-C port delivers a fast charge up to 60W for compatible laptops, tablets and phones, and the additional 12W USB port is great for hooking up a second device on your next road trip. Design-wise, it looks pretty slick with a brushed aluminum finish that matches your silver or space gray Apple gear. It plugs into any standard cigarette port and has built-in protections against overheating and short-circuiting.
On the road
Satechi 72W USB-C PD Car Charger
Charge two devices at once on your road trips or commute. With the Power Delivery USB-C port you can even fast charge compatible devices.
The second new product introduced is a USB-C to Lightning cable that enables iPhone and iPad users to fast charge their devices if used with a compatible USB-C wall charger, or Satechi's own USB-C car charger. While Apple only provides a standard 5W USB charger with the iPhone, fast charging has been supported since the iPhone 8 debuted and it's also present in more recent iPad models. Satechi's 6-foot cable allows an iPhone X to go from empty to 50% in just 30 minutes and supports data transfer and syncing when hooked up to your computer's USB-C port. The cable is also extra durable thanks to its braided nylon construction. That helps it stay tangle-free, too.
Fast charge
Satechi USB-C to Lightning Cable
This MFi-certified Lightning cable is 6-foot long and allows you to power up your iPhone or iPad in no time.
Both new products are available to order now at Satechi and you can check out the rest of Satechi's USB-C lineup at Amazon.
