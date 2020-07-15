With the amount of data we keep around these days, you can never have enough storage space. Whether you want a capacious microSD card for a phone or Nintendo Switch, a hard drive for easily moving a lot of data around between machines, or to build your own media server, today's Amazon daily deal featuring sales from SanDisk and WD has got you covered.

In this sale, you will find thumb drives, portable hard drives, solid state drives, SD and microSD cards, and more all ranging from a few gigabytes to multiple terabytes. And all going for super low prices.

Store more SanDisk/WD Storage sale This sale includes hard drives, flash drives, microSD cards, and even personal cloud storage devices. You can get high-capacity flash drives from $14 or huge hard drives up to 12TB in size, all down to super low prices covered by full warranties. Up to 25% off See at Amazon

In recent years, the prices of microSD cards have been falling so it's never that expensive to pick up a high-capacity card. However, this sale offers some steep discounts that are worth considering on cards from 128GB to 1TB in size. The models on sale today are from SanDisk's Ultra and Extreme lines which will work great in all manner of devices, from security cameras to phones, tablets, and the Nintendo Switch. There's a 128GB model down to $19.99 or a 200GB card for just a few bucks more which is a great value.

If you want something larger, both the 512GB Ultra and 512GB Extreme microSD cards are down to all-time low prices and the humongous 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSD has $70 off its average price, dropping it lower than ever before.

Flash drives are also super affordable in this sale with prices from just $14 and there are some great deals on high-capacity portable hard drives, rugged SSDs, network attached storage devices, and more.

These types of sales don't come around all that often, but when they do you should absolutely take full advantage of them and load up on everything you need. There are a bunch of options available right now, though the selection will dwindle as the day rolls on and things start to sell out so be sure to order anything you want before it's too late.