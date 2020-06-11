Fossil's latest smartwatch sale isn't one to be missed. The store is offering its newest Generation 5 smartwatches on sale for only $199, while other models are starting at just $129. The sale is set to end on June 14, though you'll want to shop quick as this offer could sell out at any moment. You'll even score free two-day shipping with the purchase.

Through June 14, Fossil is also offering 40% off nearly everything else on its site when you use promo code SAVE40 during checkout. Smartwatches are not eligible for this offer.

Time to save Fossil Generation 5 Smartwatches sale Fossil's Generation 5 smartwatches feature heart rate tracking, GPS, and the ability to receive notifications directly from your phone. They're even swim-proof and compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Other models are on sale today as well. $199.00 $295.00 $96 off See at Fossil

Fossil's Generation 5 smartwatches are powered by Google's Wear OS platform that's designed to work with both Android and iOS devices. Having a watch like this ensures you see any important notifications you might receive while your phone is elsewhere. With heart rate tracking and built-in GPS, it's a perfect fit for athletes, and it's even swim-proof. Other features include Google Assistant and Google Pay functionality, 8GB storage, 1GB RAM, a built-in microphone and speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls, and more.

Fossil includes a magnetic USB rapid charger with the purchase of a Generation 5 smartwatch, too. There are several smart battery modes to try out on these watches — some of which are capable of extending its battery life by multiple days. It's able to charge up to 80% in just under an hour, so you'll never have to be without your watch for long.

If you're looking to spend a bit less, Fossil has Generation 4 models priced even lower in today's sale. With options starting as low as $129, it could be a much better option for those on a budget. Plus, there are several different styles to choose from so you can find one that suits you the best.