The Boltune Bluetooth 5.0 aptX water resistant headphones are down to $19.39 total on Amazon when you clip the 20% off on-page coupon and use the code MNDL0710B during checkout. These headphones were selling for as much as $40 in May and have jumped up that high a couple times since. They're currently down to $35, but that's before you apply either one of the stacked discounts we're seeing today. This deal dropping them to less than $20 is the best price we've seen yet, and we'd be surprised if both types of savings last very long.

The Boltune use Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which means low power consumption, uninterrupted sound, and crystal clear transmission. It also has the apt-X HD audio codec for even more audio support. You'll get clear and powerful sound from the 10mm drivers with the ability to transmit Hi-Res Audio files and get every detail of your music.

The earbuds also have a built-in microphone. The mic uses cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology, which helps eliminate background noise and block out unwanted sound while you're talking. So if you use the headphones for a phone conversation, the only sound the party on the other end will hear is your crystal clear voice. That makes these really good for taking hands free calls on the go no matter where you are.

You'll get three equalizer modes you can adjust including bass, normal, and treble. Optimize your soundtracks and audio books and get the sound you're hearing just right. Once adjusted, the settings are applied automatically when you hit play.

The IPx7 rating for the headphones make them extremely resistant to water as well. Whether you want to use the Boltune at the gym or you just accidentally get caught in the rain on your way home, the headphones will be unphased by the introduction of water. In fact, a 7 rating is one of the most robust water resistances you can have. It means you could immerse these headphones into water up to three-feet deep without any harmful effects.

The battery lasts up to 16 hours on a single charge. You can get two hours from a five-minute charge using quick charge technology. The headphones are covered by an 18-month warranty as well.