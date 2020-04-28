Running low on storage? Best Buy is having a sale on PNY storage products, from SD cards to flash drives and more, for just one day only. With prices up to 53% off, it's the perfect time to make your move if you're in need of a larger or more reliable storage solution for some of the devices you own, be it a computer, camera, Nintendo Switch, or your phone. You'll even score free shipping if your order total reaches above $35.
The most affordable way to store important data and transfer files in today's sale is by picking up a USB flash drive; the PNY Attache 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is down to just $6.99, or you could choose the 128GB model of that drive for $12.99 instead. There are a few different models with various capacities in the sale to choose from, such as the Elite-X Fit 128GB Flash Drive which is a great pick as it's so small, it's hardly noticeable once plugged in.
There's a selection of microSD cards in the sale as well, such as the PNY Elite-X 128GB microSD Memory Card for $21.99. This card is also available with 256GB for $39.99. Meanwhile, even larger capacity options are available like the Pro Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card for $79.99.
Several other PNY products are on sale right now too, such as an NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 2GB GDDR5 PCI Express 3.0 Graphics Card and more, so be sure to visit the full sale at Best Buy before it ends later tonight. Standard shipping is free on orders totaling $35 or more. At this time, Best Buy isn't allowing customers to shop in-store, however, curbside pickup is now an option if you are looking to skip the shipping charge with a smaller total.
