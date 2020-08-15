How many photos do you have on your phone's camera roll that you've taken and forgotten about? We may always have a camera in our pockets, but digital photos have a tendency to disappear or simply live on a screen. With a Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, you can get back to physical photos with this instant camera which develops your photo in just a matter of seconds. Right now, BackMarket has select Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant cameras on sale in refurbished condition for just $44.99 each. You can choose between ice blue and pink models of this camera while supplies last.

These cameras have been refurbished, meaning they're each tested and inspected to ensure they work as intended. Plus, BackMarket includes free shipping and a one-year warranty with today's purchase.

These cameras are awesome — and that's not just us saying that. This model features a selfie mirror, which ensures that you'll get a good angle, as well as a macro lens adapter for close-up shots. Users can also enjoy High-Key mode for dreamy, soft, bright portraits that will look great hanging in a locker or on a bedroom wall. The Instax Mini 9 automatically detects ambient light and recommends an aperture setting using a flashing LED. To adjust your setting, you just have to rotate a dial. They're insanely user-friendly and the fact that they look super cute doesn't hurt either. Each camera requires two AA batteries.

Note that these don't come with film. You can get a Film Value Pack for $35 right now. You'll get enough for 60 photos in that pack. Or experiment with some moody Monochrome film while it's on sale. I also recommend picking up a sweet matching camera case, or perhaps one of these fun accessory bundles that come with items like a photo album and gel filters for the lens.