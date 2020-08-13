August is full of back-to-school deals, but 1More's is one sale you won't want to miss. 1More is home to a range of affordable headphones and audio products, and right now you can save 20% off any item sitewide. You just need to enter promo code SCHOOL20 during checkout to score this offer. You'll even receive free shipping within the US, though you'll want to shop soon as a couple options have already sold out.

One of 1More's latest releases is the ColorBuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones. Regularly $99.99, these headphones drop to $79.99 with the SCHOOL20 promo code and come in four different colors: Midnight Black, Twilight Gold, Spearmint Green and Sakura Pink. Similar to the Apple AirPods, these true wireless earbuds come with a portable charging case that can keep them playing for up to 22 hours while on-the-go; the built-in battery for the earbuds lasts for about six hours per charge. Plus, there are four microphones with cVc 8.0 Environmental Noise Cancellation so you can be heard clearly on the other end of your hands-free phone calls.

The ColorBuds are on the higher-priced end of 1More's offerings. You could pick up the Piston Fit In-Ear Headphones for as low as $12 using the promo code for instance. These wired headphones come in four different colors as well and include three different sizes of ear tips so you can adjust them for a perfect fit.

1More has a few options for athletes and gamers too, such as the VI React Bluetooth headphones. They drop to $47.99 today using the promo code and connect with the Vi Trainer app for real-time feedback and professional workout coaching. They're even water- and sweat-resistant.

This back-to-school sale at 1More is scheduled to come to an end on August 23, so be sure to shop soon and use the promo code before completing your purchase.