Most dash cams are built to capture the road ahead of you, but the Auto-Vox Dual Dash Cam can also record what's going on inside your vehicle. Right now it's on sale for only $86.79 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on its product page and enter promo code 8J8EWXQW during checkout. With over $50 off its usual cost, you'll be snagging one of the best deals ever to reach this product. Shipping is free, though you'd receive your order even faster with Amazon Prime.

Almost $55 Off Auto-Vox Dual Dash Cam Auto-Vox's Dual Dash Cam doesn't just capture what's going on in front of your car but inside it as well. It records in 1080P, features built-in GPS, and falls by nearly $55 when you clip its on-page coupon and use the following code at checkout. $86.79 $139.99 $53 off See at Amazon With coupon: 8J8EWXQW

The Auto-Vox Dual Dash Cam records the traffic ahead of you in 1080p HD at 60fps. When both the front and inside of your vehicle are being recorded, the camera films in 1080p at 30fps. While the video won't be as smooth, it will still remain crystal clear, helped along by the advanced IMX307 Sony sensor which offers stellar night vision so you can see what's happening in your videos later no matter when they were filmed.

Having a dash cam like this is extremely helpful for anyone who drives for a ridesharing company like Uber or Lyft, as you'll be able to record footage of the passengers you drive around just in case you ever need evidence of someone's drunken misbehavior. There's a built-in GPS which can stamp the video with your location, speed, and exact time, which will be very useful if you ever need to defend yourself in court due to a traffic accident.

Another useful feature added to this dash cam is its Parking Mode which uses built-in G-sensors to detect vibration while your car is parked and begin recording. It even locks down the footage so you'll be able to see what went on while you were away from your vehicle without worrying about the video being accidentally overwritten before you've seen it. Just make sure you have something prepared to save all your footage on, like this Samsung 64GB microSD card.

This dash cam could even make a stellar gift for Father's Day. If you're still on the hunt for something, be sure to check out this guide to the best Father's Day deals.