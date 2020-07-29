With how affordable true wireless earbuds are these days, it makes total sense to free yourself of wires completely. You don't need to spend a fortune to get a set of reliable Bluetooth 'buds, such as the Funcl AI true wireless earbuds discounted to just $39.99 at Amazon. These usually go for nearer $80, but you can snag them at that low price by clipping the coupon on their product page and then entering Z2C5LG4N during checkout. This is the first time we've seen them go this low.

Wire-free Funcl AI True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds These true wireless earbuds come with a charging case that keeps them playing for up to 24 hours. They feature built-in mics and are water-resistant making them great for workouts. Clip the on-page coupon and use the below code to save. $39.99 $69.99 $30 off See at Amazon With coupon: Z2C5LG4N

Funcl's Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds let you listen to your music wirelessly. Touch controls let you switch songs, adjust the volume, and answer calls without having to pull out your phone. With an IPX5 water-resistance rating, you can take these earbuds out for a run in the rain or to the pool without worrying about sweat or splashes ruining them.

The earbuds use CVC 8.0 noise cancellation so you can take and receive calls without background noise getting in the way. You can choose single-ear mode so you don't have to wear both buds at once and can keep one ear listening to your surroundings. The automatic pairing occurs as you take the earbuds out from the charging capsule.

These earbuds last for about six hours on a single charge, though with the included charging case you'll be able to power them up while you're traveling for an additional 18 hours of listening time. As well as providing charge, the case also helps keep them protected when you're not using them. Along with the case, Funcl also includes a few different sizes of ear tips so you can adjust the earbuds and find the best fit for your ears.

