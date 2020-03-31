For World Backup Day, Yubico is offering a buy two, get one deal on its YubiKey two-factor authentication USB devices. That means if you pick up a couple of its devices, be they for Lightning, USB, or USB-C ports, you'll get one of its best-selling YubiKey 5 NFC models thrown in at no extra cost. It retails for $45 on its own, so it's a nice savings. Simply add it to your cart along with two other YubiKeys of your choosing and you'll see the discount at checkout. The promotion is only available until the end of the day.

Always use protection Yubico YubiKey YubiKey is a physical device you use to add digital security to your technology products. It goes beyond usernames and passwords to protect your devices from scams and cyber attacks. There are versions for computers and mobile devices in this sale. Buy two, get one free See at Yubico

Yubico's YubiKey is a physical device you use to add digital security to your technology products, including computers and mobile devices. It goes beyond usernames and passwords to protect your devices from phishing scams and other common cyber attacks. Long a popular choice at tech companies like Google and Facebook, the YubiKey offers hardware-based, one-touch authentication.

The YubiKey 5 is available in various formats to match your needs. There's the YubiKey 5 NFC for NFC-enabled Android, Windows 10, and iOS devices and applications, and the YubiKey 5Ci, which provides a dual connector with support for USB-C and Lightning. The YubiKey 5 series also includes models for devices with USB-A.

Google has recommended the Yubico security keys for years, but with the FIDO2 protocol becoming standard and more consumers pushing for hardware tokens like this, you can now actually buy a $50 Google security key called the Titan. This key will do much of the same things as the YubiKey 5 and even includes a Bluetooth fob for use with phones that don't have NFC. The below explainer on it from ModernDad on Titan pretty much applies to the YubiKey too.

The idea behind these keys is to reduce our dependence on passwords for authentication. Even two-factor authentication is really just a second layer of passwords, which can be uncovered, phished, and found out. Hardware, in the form of these security keys, adds a whole new level to keeping your data safe. Someone on the Internet thousands of miles away cannot take much from you if they need the physical security key you hold in your hand to do it.