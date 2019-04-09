Earlier today, Scosche's new CI44-SP Strikeline USB-C to Lightning cable was unveiled, offering an MFi-certified connection for your Apple Lightning device to USB-C enabled devices such as computers, tablets, hard drives, and practically anything else that's equipped with a USB-C port.

This new MFi-certified Lightning to USB-C cable is four-feet long, offers support for Power Delivery, and comes backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

At four feet long, the Strikeline CI44-SP cable was built with high-efficiency charging and quick transfer rates in mind, and as such supports Power Delivery which can help charge your device three times faster than standard options. Of course, you'll want to make sure you have a compatible Power Delivery wall charger as well, like Schosche's Powervolt 18W Wall Charger, so it can reach its maximum potential. The cable is even backed by Schosche's limited lifetime warranty, meaning you can have it replaced free-of-charge if you encounter certain issues with the cable's usage.

If you're ready to toss out your dongles and connect directly between Lightning and USB-C devices, you have to try out Scosche's cable. Luckily, it's now available at Scosche's website for $19.99, which is a $5 discount below its listed full price of $24.99.

