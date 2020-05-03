The Seagate One Touch STJE1000402 1TB portable solid state drive is down to $129.99 at Newegg with code 93XPJ39. That's a great low price because the 1TB One Touch normally sells for around $160 or more. You can find it going for $165 at Staples right now. The One Touch has dropped to $140 at a few retailers like Best Buy, but Newegg is the only one offering an extra $10 off. That makes it the best place to go for this portable SSD today.

Portable SSDs are usually priced at a premium just because they offer a significant upgrade over portable hard drives in terms of durability and speed, but if you don't want to pay that price and still need some portable storage, we've got you covered. Newegg also has the Seagate Expansion 2TB portable hard drive on sale for $55.99. That's more space and a much more affordable price.

In a perfect world, portable solid state drives would be just as inexpensive as portable hard drives. After all, the main feature of SSDs is they have no moving parts, which really makes them perfect for carrying data on the move. Hard drives are much more prone to failure when getting knocked around in your backpack or trampled on the subway. Unfortunately, we're not there yet. Luckily this deal shaves some of that cost off the top and you get a really good product out of it.

The One Touch is a mini SSD. It's super compact, very lightweight, and it can fit in the palm of your hand. It also has a nice textile design. It's also super high speed and connects via USB 3.0 with transfer speeds up to 400 MB/s.

You can use this drive seamlessly with Windows or Mac, and you don't need to reformat it. It's compatible with Windows 7 or higher and Mac OS X 10.12 or higher. If you do want to use it with Mac's Time Machine, you'll need to reformat. Otherwise, you can just transfer media and data easily between operating systems.

You'll also get a year subscription to Mylio Create and two months of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan. Seagate covers this with a 3-year warranty.