If the two most important things to you in a pair of headphones are sound quality and saving money, then this Sennheiser HD599 SE deal could be the one for you. You'll currently find them on Amazon for $99 instead of at their full $199 price.

As always, this deal will only last for the two days of Prime Day, so if you want to get your first taste of true premium sound, then don't delay.

The best sound you've ever heard for less

Sennheiser HD599 SE | $100 off at Amazon These headphones feature an open-back design, so they make whatever they're playing feel lighter and airier, whilst creating a feeling of being surrounded by the sound. This half-price deal makes them the lowest price they've ever been. $99 at Amazon

It's important to be upfront: You may not like these headphones if you don't like bass. Their open-back design means that some of the lower frequencies are lost, escaping through the grills on the outside of the earcups.

You also shouldn't think of them if you're looking for a pair of wireless headphones for the bus. There is a cable attached to these, and while you can disconnect it, they won't work without it. They'll also bleed all of your music out into the wider world so that everyone on your commute will know that you're still listening to Barbie Girl. We won't judge you, but Grandma on the 14 bus at six in the morning might not share your penchant for 90's dance classics.

With all that out of the way, you can focus on why you should buy these headphones. What they lack in bass, they make up for in soundstage, or the way that the music feels like it's surrounding you. With any open-back cans, you're going to get good soundstage, and the HD599 SE is no different. They're also going to sound good. When there's not too much bass, the rest of the music gets a chance to spread its wings. Stereo separation is also great, and you may even find that you hear things in your music you never heard before.

Even better, while with most audiophile open ears you may need a separate amp to make sure you can pump in sufficient volume, the HD599 SE will work with all your mobile devices without the need for anything extra. Just remember to listen in your own space, and a quiet room. You don't want anyone to know about your most embarrassing playlist.

Check out our AirPods Prime Day deals hub if you'd like to see more headphone deals this Prime Day, and then hop over to our Apple Prime Day deals hub for the lowdown on all the best deals.