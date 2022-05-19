What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has hits in last week's list of most popular shows according to Just Watch.
- Severance was in good form while The Essex Serpent also made an appearance.
Apple TV+ shows Severance and The Essex Serpent were two of the top ten most popular streaming shows of last week according to numbers shared by JustWatch.com.
The stats, which include big names from the likes of Netflix and Disney+, saw the Apple TV+ shows sit in the last two spots of the JustWatch chart — The Essex Serpent in 9th and Severance in 10th.
From Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson, Severance centers around Mark Scout (Adam Scott), a leader of a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.
This experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.
Sitting pretty at the top of the tree was Candy while Beter Call Saul was in fifth and the new Netflix show The Staircase rounded out the top three.
Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.
Both of the Apple TV+ shows are well worth checking out alongside the rest of the growing catalog that Apple is putting together. You'll need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to watch, however.
If you want to enjoy Apple TV+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
