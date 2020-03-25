Today, the Shazam app saw an update for iPad that finally brings a handy feature to the music identifier.

As reported by MacRumors, a new update to the Shazam app has brought Split View compatibility for iPadOS. This will now allow users to open up the Shazam app alongside another app while multitasking with their iPad.

To use Shazam in Split View, drag the app to the left or right side of your iPad's screen while you are already in an opened app.

In addition to its new Split View support, the update also now enables users to delete songs they've identified using Shazam by swiping on them in the list view of their library.

Shazam is available on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac through the App Store. It is also integrated directly into Siri, so you can say "Hey Siri, what song is this?" and Siri will work with Shazam to get you a result.

