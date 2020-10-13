While Apple products don't usually go on sale, you could get lucky and save a few bucks with a Prime Day Apple Pencil deal. Since there are two versions of the Apple Pencil, you might be able to score the 1st-gen Apple Pencil at a steep discount, but the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil may not be as cheap. It's important to note the compatibility of Apple Pencil with the iPad you have.

You may be hesitant to go for Prime Day Apple Pencil deals with Black Friday just around the corner this year. However, we don't think the price will go down any lower than what you'll find with Prime Day, so it's a great time to buy one if you're in the market for the real deal, and not an aftermarket clone .

Prime Day is finally here, so the deals are certainly flowing. Usually, Prime Day is an excellent time to buy some of the electronics and other tech products that you have been eyeing for quite some time, including the Apple Pencil. Even though Apple doesn't mark down its items, Amazon usually shaves a few dollars off the regular price year-round, so Prime Day is an even better time to buy Apple Pencil.

Apple Pencil is a great accessory for any iPad owner. It not only is a stylus, but also a tool that allows you to use your iPad just like a piece of paper with a good, high-quality pen. You can handwrite your notes, draw, sketch, and paint to your heart's content with some of the best drawing apps , and there are several new Apple Pencil features with iPadOS 14 .

Prime Day has become as popular as Black Friday, except it is a retail holiday created by Amazon. You're going to find a lot of deals on pretty much anything and everything, especially tech. Again, you may not find lower prices than Prime Day, even on Black Friday, so why not get a head start on your holiday shopping now?

The 1st-gen Apple Pencil pairs with your iPad and charges via Lightning. It's also cylindrically-shaped, like an actual pencil or pen, so it may end up rolling around. The first-generation Apple Pencil works with the following iPads: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation only), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad (6th, 7th, and 8th gen), iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad mini (5th generation).

With the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, you get wireless charging and pairing, and it can attach magnetically to your iPad. It also has flat sides, so it doesn't roll around on surfaces. And when using apps with different drawing tools, you can simply double-tap the Pencil to change tools. The second-generation Apple Pencil only works with: iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Air (4th generation).

Both the 1st and 2nd-gen Apple Pencils are similar, with the imperceptible lag, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and pixel-perfect precision.

Apple products, in general, don't go down in price very much, so Prime Day is probably the best you'll get.

Black Friday prices may not be better than Prime Day

This has been a strange year, since Prime Day is just a few weeks, not months, away from Black Friday. However, we think the prices you're seeing for Prime Day Apple Pencil deals are the best possible right now, and you won't find anything lower, even on Black Friday. Especially since Apple doesn't usually mark things down, including Apple Pencil, so right now is the best time to pick one up if you need it.

I would not hesitate to pick up an Apple Pencil right now to save some cash. After all, the Apple Pencil is pretty pricey, so any cash I can save on it is a win!

