GoPro has been the name in action cameras for 18 years, but being the best doesn't mean you can't catch a good deal. Last year during Prime Day, GoPro's were among the best-featured sales. Ranging from $50 off to over $150 off MSRP, Prime Day GoPro sales were huge last year, so it's probably a safe bet that there will be some amazing deals on these cameras this year as well. Many of the bigger Prime Day deals go fast, so we expect these deals won't be available for long.
Although it's later than last year, Prime Day is finally happening. This year, among all the countless other discounted tech, you'll find Prime Day GoPro deals, including the Hero7, Hero8, Hero9, Fusion, and Max, not to mention tons of accessories.
Some of the best GoPro deals happen during Prime Day
Last year during Prime Day, Amazon offered unparalleled savings on GoPro and many of the best digital cameras. With several different models currently available, you can expect to see a decent discount on whatever version of GoPro you want. Like so many other Prime Day deals, these are bound to sell out fast, so if you see the model you want on sale, order it quickly. Do not hold out hope for a better deal this year.
Look out for GoPro bundles
In addition to some incredible savings on GoPro cameras, you can also count on Prime Day to bring savings on GoPro accessories and GoPro tripods. These accessories might be bundled together with the camera itself or sold separately, but they will definitely make your new GoPro that much sweeter!
GoPro Hero9 Black
The GoPro Hero9 is capable of 5K Ultra HD video, 20MP stills, and 1080p live streaming. It has front and rear displays, a rear touchscreen with touch zoom, and HyperSmooth. Both rugged and waterproof down to 33 feet, The GoPro Hero 9 gives you the clearest images and footage of any camera on the market.
GoPro Hero8 Black
The GoPro Hero8 offers three levels of stabilization to assure steady footage no matter the activity. It fits easily into your pocket, lets you swap mounts out quickly, and is twice as impact-resistant as previous models. In addition to being able to record incredible footage, it can also live stream 1080p.
GoPro Hero7 Black
Two years later and the GoPro Hero7 Black is still a fantastic action camera. Capable of shooting 12MP photos, capturing 4K ultra HD video, and live streaming at 720p, this model is waterproof, shockproof, and super stabilized, so it's ready for all your extreme adventures.
GoPro Max
The square GoPro Max is a 5.6K 360-degree action camera capable of taking stunning panoramas. It has an intuitive touch screen on the back and six built-in mics, so you get killer stereo audio as well as stills and video.
GoPro Fusion
With two offset cameras, the GoPro Fusion is a 5.2K 360-degree action camera. It shoots at 30fps and takes 18MP stills. Unique to the Fusion, this camera can take 3K spherical video. You can capture stunning action video or even create content for VR headsets.
Black Friday prices may not be better than Prime Day
After all the craziness this year, Black Friday is only a few weeks away instead of months. While Black Friday could bring some pretty amazing deals, it's unlikely that they will match Prime Day, much less be significantly better. Also, as anyone who has shopped on these days knows, stock is also a big concern, so even if there is a comparable or better deal on Black Friday, there will be even fewer GoPro cameras available. Right now is the best time to pick one up if you're hoping to have it this year.
