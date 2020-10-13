GoPro has been the name in action cameras for 18 years, but being the best doesn't mean you can't catch a good deal. Last year during Prime Day, GoPro's were among the best-featured sales. Ranging from $50 off to over $150 off MSRP, Prime Day GoPro sales were huge last year, so it's probably a safe bet that there will be some amazing deals on these cameras this year as well. Many of the bigger Prime Day deals go fast, so we expect these deals won't be available for long.

Although it's later than last year, Prime Day is finally happening. This year, among all the countless other discounted tech, you'll find Prime Day GoPro deals, including the Hero7, Hero8, Hero9, Fusion, and Max, not to mention tons of accessories.

Some of the best GoPro deals happen during Prime Day

Last year during Prime Day, Amazon offered unparalleled savings on GoPro and many of the best digital cameras. With several different models currently available, you can expect to see a decent discount on whatever version of GoPro you want. Like so many other Prime Day deals, these are bound to sell out fast, so if you see the model you want on sale, order it quickly. Do not hold out hope for a better deal this year.

Look out for GoPro bundles

In addition to some incredible savings on GoPro cameras, you can also count on Prime Day to bring savings on GoPro accessories and GoPro tripods. These accessories might be bundled together with the camera itself or sold separately, but they will definitely make your new GoPro that much sweeter!

Black Friday prices may not be better than Prime Day

After all the craziness this year, Black Friday is only a few weeks away instead of months. While Black Friday could bring some pretty amazing deals, it's unlikely that they will match Prime Day, much less be significantly better. Also, as anyone who has shopped on these days knows, stock is also a big concern, so even if there is a comparable or better deal on Black Friday, there will be even fewer GoPro cameras available. Right now is the best time to pick one up if you're hoping to have it this year.

Make sure to check out all of the great Prime Day deals we've found, and happy shopping!