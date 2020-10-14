If you're an Amazon Prime member and you have Amazon Prime Video, you can subscribe to different channels for more content. Usually, these channels cost a significant amount of extra money each month on top of your Amazon Prime subscription, but for Prime Day, you can get Showtime for $0.99/month for two months!

If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that you can never have enough content to binge-watch. Prime Day deals have been popping up on a wide variety of entertainment products, and if you're a Prime member, you can get even more.

Stream amazing TV shows like Shameless, Billions, Homeland, and more for two months while paying less than two dollars! You can cancel the plan at any time.

After the two months is up, you will be charged the regular price of $10.99 per month. However, you can cancel your subscription anytime you want before the regular price kicks in, no questions asked.

Now, you can jump into acclaimed dramas like Showtime's Billions starring Paul Giamatti and the long-running hit series Homeland starring Claire Danes. Also be sure to check in with the hilarious Desus & Mero twice a week. This is the perfect deal to complement some of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals we've seen already this year.

It really is the perfect deal for any TV binge-watcher. Pick up Showtime subscription for super cheap, and before the regular price kicks in, cancel the subscription. Two months is plenty of time to watch a lot of TV. You can probably even finish off a few of these great series! This offer is for today only; don't miss out!