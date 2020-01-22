Apple announced its TV streaming service, Apple TV+, last March during the "It's Showtime!" event, but to the surprise of everyone, this streaming service isn't going to be limited to just Apple devices. In fact, the Apple TV+ streaming service is available on a range of smart TVs and even streaming boxes through the Apple TV app.

Here are all of the specific models (television sets and streaming devices) that you can get the Apple TV app on:

Samsung

Samsung will have the Apple TV app on specific television sets, as well as a few AirPlay 2 compatible models. Here are all of the Samsung models that you're able to download the Apple TV app on:

Samsung QLED 8K Q900R and Serif TV(2019)

Samsung QLED 4K Q90R, Q80R, Q70R, Q7DR, Q60R, and Q6DR (2019)

Samsung Frame TV LSO3R/LSORN (2018 & 2019)

Samsung 4K UHD TV RU8000, RU800D, RU740D, RU7300, RU730D, RU7100, and RU710D (2019)

Samsung QLED 4K Q9FN, Q8FN, Q7CN, Q7FN, Q75FN, Q6FN, and Q65FN (2018)

Samsung 4K UHD TV NU8500, NU8000, NU740D, NU7300, NU7200, NU7100, NU710D, NU6950, NU6900, NU6900B, NU6080, and NU6070 (2018)

Samsung Smart Full HDTV N5300 (2018)

LG

LG televisions with AirPlay 2 support will be able to work with Apple TV. Here are the models that it is compatible with:

LG OLED (2019)

LG NanoCell SM9X series (2019)

LG NanoCell SM85 series or above (2019)

LG NanoCell SM83 series or below (2019)

LG UHD UM7X series (2019)

LG UHD UM6X series (2019)

Sony

Sony TVs with AirPlay 2 are supported. Here are the models that will work with the Apple TV app:

Sony Z9G Series (2019)

Sony A9G Series (2019)

Sony X950G Series (2019)

Sony X850G Series (2019 85", 75", 65" and 55" models)

VIZIO

Vizio is also supported, but only through AirPlay 2. Here are the models:

VIZIO P‑Series Quantum X (2019)

VIZIO P‑Series Quantum (2019 and 2018)

VIZIO P‑Series (2018, 2017 and 2016)

VIZIO M‑Series Quantum (2019)

VIZIO M‑Series (2018, 2017 and 2016)

VIZIO E‑Series (2018, 2017 and 2016 UHD models)

VIZIO V‑Series (2019)

VIZIO D‑Series (2018)

Roku

Roku streaming devices are also able to get the Apple TV app, as long as you have one of these models:

Roku 4K TV A000X

Roku TV 7000X, C000X, 8000X

Roku Smart Soundbar 9101X

onn.™ • Roku Smart Soundbar 9100X

Roku Express 3900X, 3930 X

Roku Express+ 3910X, 3931X

Roku HD 3932X

Roku Streaming Stick 3800X

Roku Streaming Stick+ 3810X, 3811X

Roku Premiere 3920X, 4620X

Roku Premiere+ 3921X, 4630X

Roku Ultra 4640X, 4660X, 4661X, 4670X

Roku Ultra LT 4662X

Roku 2 4210X, 4205X

Roku 3 4200X, 4230X

Amazon Fire TV

If you have one of these supported models of Amazon Fire TV, you're able to get the Apple TV app on it:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2018)

Amazon Fire TV Stick – Gen 2 (2016)

Amazon Fire TV Stick – Basic Edition (2017)

Fire TV Cube (Gen 2)

Fire TV Cube (Gen 1)

Fire TV - Gen 3 (2017)

Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition

If you have macOS Catalina, iOS 13, and iPadOS 13, you're also able to access Apple TV+ through the built-in TV app. More devices will be supported in the future.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and up to six family members can share the same subscription. There is a 7-day free trial when you sign up, and anyone who buys a new Apple device can get one year for free.

