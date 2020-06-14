Got a smart home that's just not smart enough? Need another Echo Dot for the side room? Need a way to control some Zigbee devices or step-up your music with more powerful speakers? Amazon has you covered on all fronts today with big discounts on several Echo devices including the Echo Dot, Echo Studio, Echo Plus, and more. The regular 3rd-generation Echo Dot is down to a price as low as $29.99, the least expensive option on sale today. While we have seen it reach that low before, it has been selling for around $50 most recently. The Echo Plus offers the largest savings since it has dropped to $99.99 from a regular price of $150.

There are actually three different variations of the Echo Dot you can save on today, and they all come in a variety of colors. The regular Echo Dot going for $29.99 has four different colors available, including Plum. You can also get the newest Echo Dot with a built-in clock, which is down to $34.99 from a street price around $55.

If you have kids, you can get the Kids Edition of the Echo Dot for $49.99. That's $20 off the street price, and it's available in both Rainbow and Blue. The Kids Edition adds extra kid-friendly features, which not only includes more parental controls for your peace of mind but also access to games, music, and audiobooks designed with children in mind. Plus, Amazon's 2-year worry-free guarantee means you can let your kids mess around with it without worrying about what craziness they'll do to it.

Grab the 3rd-gen Echo on sale for $69.99 if you want a powerful speaker and a great living room accessory. Go with the Echo Plus for $99.99 if you need to add a hub for controlling Zigbee-based smart home products. Or upgrade to the Studio smart speaker on sale for $169.99, which not only comes with the Zigbee smart home hub but also has immersive high-fidelity sound that can adapt to the room it's in.