With laptops being made with fewer and fewer ports these days, having a USB-C hub handy at home is pretty essential if you plan on plugging in an HDMI cable or more than just one USB device at a time. If you haven't picked one up already, the Choetech 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is a great pick as it's now on sale for only $6.98 at Amazon. You'll need to clip the coupon on its product page and then use promo code R59FPS36 during checkout to snag this low price. That saves you $13 off its full price of $20.

Tired of living with only one free port on your computer? Choetech's USB-C hub makes the remedy simple. Just plug it into the USB-C port on your laptop to start using any of its integrated ports. Along with two USB 3.0 ports, this adapter features an HDMI port with support for 4K video as well as SD and MicroSD card reader slots. Having a USB-C hub with an HDMI port is useful in more ways than one, as you can use the port to mirror or extend your computer screen to another external monitor or even your TV. That makes it really easy to watch any downloaded files you have on the big screen.

The built-in USB ports feature a data transfer rate of up to 5Gbps. You'll want to be careful when plugging in any external hard drives however, as this hub can only support hard drive sizes up to 2.5 inches with a capacity less than 1TB. If that's a compromise you can't live with, consider Anker's PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub instead. Right now it's $10 off and includes all the same ports as Choetech's model, along with an ethernet port and a USB-C pass-through charging port.

