Since working from home has become a far more common thing, I recently upgraded my webcam to something that provides clearer picture quality at a higher resolution. If you're currently in the market for a new webcam, then I cannot brag about the Ausdom Autofocus 1080P Webcam enough as one of the best Macbook Prime Day deals going on right now.
This is seriously an incredible purchase since this camera usually doesn't drop below its full list price. With 65% off, you save $45.78 and only have to spend $24.21 for a fantastic camera and honestly, one of the best Mac webcams on the market. That's for a device that offers 1080p resolution at 30fps (frames per second) for great streaming quality.
So what makes this camera so great? It features autofocus to keep your face at the center of attention while displaying it in HD glory. This device also features a 90-degree angle view, nice and big for business Zoom calls, family chats in Skype, or interviews. It also has the abilitty to automatically adjust color and brightness to keep you looking good no matter what the light levels are.
Simply plug it in with the included USB and you're good to go. It works with Mac OS 10.6, PC (with Windows XP, 7, 8 or 10), Chrome OS, and Android V5.0
If you're currently in need of a webcam or a webcam upgrade, this is the perfect option to go with this Prime Day. Get it quickly before it sells out or before it goes back to its regular full price.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
