The Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are down to $69.99 in a variety of colors at Woot today only. You can choose between asphalt gray, break blue, turf green, and brick red colorways (from the Neighborhood Collection) in the sale and you get a 1-year warranty with whichever model you choose. These earphones go for around $121 at Amazon these days, so you're saving almost half.

The Powerbeats3 use Class 1 Bluetooth technology so you know you're getting a low latency connection that won't drop or interrupt your music. You'll always be connected, and the Bluetooth can remember the devices it was paired to. Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri on your Apple mobile device with RemoteTalk.

You will get 12 hours of playtime on a single charge of the battery with these headphones, and if you just need a quick boost you can use Fast Fuel to get a full hour of playtime after just five minutes of charging. You'll love Fast Fuel the first time you accidentally forget to charge your headphones overnight and find them drained right before you want to hit the gym.

The headphones are rated for sweat and water resistance, which is also great if you plan on taking them to the gym. Or outside. Or anywhere they might get some water splashed on them. The headphones won't fall out, either. They have a flexible, secure fit with ear hooks designed to maximize comfort and stability. Run your heart out and be confident knowing the Powerbeats3 are coming with you. If you want a truly wireless experience, the new Powerbeats Pro are for you, though they'll set you back $250. There are several other great Beats headphone deals out there if the Powerbeats aren't for you.

Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership, you can skip the shipping fee and save that $6 instead. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.