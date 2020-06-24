Chances are your phone supports wireless charging. It's super common these days with phones from major flagships all the way down to entry-level handsets now featuring Qi support. Wireless charging is really convenient, especially once you have a wireless charger in every place you might lay your phone down during the day or night.
And it's not too expensive to stock up on wireless chargers with deals like this one offering two Choetech 10W wireless charging pads for only $13.99. All you have to do is clip the coupon on the product page and then enter code MKH8DONU during checkout. All told, you're shaving $6 off the 2-pack's usual cost and dropping the price of each charger down to just $7. It's a no-brainer buy at that point.
Go wireless
Choetech 10W Wireless Charging Pad, 2-pack
Use these 10W Qi chargers on your desk or nightstand and keep your battery green. Snag the 2-pack at discount by clipping the on-page coupon and entering the below code during checkout.
$13.99
$19.99 $6 off
Choetech's charging pads have a super-slim design and feature anti-slip rubber feet and top surface to keep the pad and your phone stationary while charging. Being a fast charger, it can power supported Android phones at up to 10W, with modern iPhone models getting a 7.5W charge. Any other Qi-enabled phone or accessory will get a standard 5W charge.
There are built-in safeguards against short-circuiting and overheating and the chargers even work through phone cases up to 0.3 inches in thickness. The 2-pack is perfect for a couple who each want one on their nightstand or if you want to grab one for home and one for your work desk.
Your purchase is backed by an 18-month warranty and existing owners give these chargers 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 600 reviews. It's worth noting that the charger set comes with the necessary cables, but you'll need to provide your own wall adapter or pick up a couple more. For the fastest possible charge, you want Quick Charge-enabled wall chargers like these.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Ninjala interview: Not just another Splatoon copycat
Ninjala is a free-to-play multiplayer action game developed by GungHo Online Entertainment and coming soon to Nintendo Switch. We had the opportunity to interview the company's CEO to learn more about the inspiration behind this game.
macOS puts Windows 10 to shame when it comes to implementing UI updates
Yesterday, Apple unveiled its brand new version of macOS, known as "Big Sur" and coming later this year to a plethora of Macs. Its biggest new addition is a complete redesign of the OS, adopting the same aesthetic Apple has been pushing on iOS and iPadOS for some time. This is a complete cosmetic update from the ground up that's consistent across apps and icons, and it puts Windows'...
With iOS 14, you'll be told when an app reads your clipboard
Apple's iOS 14 will notify users when they open an app and it reads their clipboard, as noticed by users running the current developer beta.
Replace that worn out lightning cable with one of these durable options
Not only will a high-quality replacement make your life easier, having extra cables will allowing you to charge your iPad in multiple locations too!