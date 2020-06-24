Chances are your phone supports wireless charging. It's super common these days with phones from major flagships all the way down to entry-level handsets now featuring Qi support. Wireless charging is really convenient, especially once you have a wireless charger in every place you might lay your phone down during the day or night.

And it's not too expensive to stock up on wireless chargers with deals like this one offering two Choetech 10W wireless charging pads for only $13.99. All you have to do is clip the coupon on the product page and then enter code MKH8DONU during checkout. All told, you're shaving $6 off the 2-pack's usual cost and dropping the price of each charger down to just $7. It's a no-brainer buy at that point.

Go wireless Choetech 10W Wireless Charging Pad, 2-pack Use these 10W Qi chargers on your desk or nightstand and keep your battery green. Snag the 2-pack at discount by clipping the on-page coupon and entering the below code during checkout. $13.99 $19.99 $6 off See at Amazon With coupon: MKH8DONU

Choetech's charging pads have a super-slim design and feature anti-slip rubber feet and top surface to keep the pad and your phone stationary while charging. Being a fast charger, it can power supported Android phones at up to 10W, with modern iPhone models getting a 7.5W charge. Any other Qi-enabled phone or accessory will get a standard 5W charge.

There are built-in safeguards against short-circuiting and overheating and the chargers even work through phone cases up to 0.3 inches in thickness. The 2-pack is perfect for a couple who each want one on their nightstand or if you want to grab one for home and one for your work desk.

Your purchase is backed by an 18-month warranty and existing owners give these chargers 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 600 reviews. It's worth noting that the charger set comes with the necessary cables, but you'll need to provide your own wall adapter or pick up a couple more. For the fastest possible charge, you want Quick Charge-enabled wall chargers like these.