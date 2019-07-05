Sony's highly-regarded WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth headphones feature industry-leading noise cancelling technology that's about to be taken to the next level. Though they were released only less than a year ago, a new model has just been announced that takes many of the great features of the XM3 over-ear headphones and packs them inside truly wireless earbuds — the WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Earbuds.

With 24-bit audio signal processing for dramatically improved sound quality and an HD Noise Cancelling Processor, the WF-1000XM3 earbuds are set to live up to their predecessor's legacy. Each earbud is equipped with a pair of microphones that work in real-time to feed external sound to the QN1e processor and block out background noise. There are also modes you can set using the Sony | Headphones Connect app which can adjust the amount of ambient noise heard at any given time.

Similar to the Apple AirPods, the WF-1000XM3s utilize a dedicated chip which connects both earbuds simultaneously to the device currently in use with increased stability. Many wireless earbuds require you to pair one earbud to the other and can be somewhat clunky to set up, but the WF-1000XM3 earbuds relieve listeners of the hassle. They also come with a charging case that can keep them powered for up to 24 hours of listening time before needing to be recharged; on their own, the earbuds can last for around six hours.

If you're ready to try out this latest addition to Sony's lineup of wireless noise cancelling headphones, you can pre-order them now via Amazon at their regular price of $229.99 in your choice of black or silver. Orders are set to begin shipping next month on August 5.