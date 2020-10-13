Sony has some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. From MKBHD to athletes to your own iMore team, it seems that Sony's lineup of headphones finds their way onto a ton of people's heads. For Prime Day, these headphones are up to more than 50% off!

Sony currently has three of its most popular noise-canceling headphones on sale for up to more than 50% for Prime Day, and each one meets a different need and price point. Whether you are looking for an affordable but high-quality noise cancellation pair of headphones, or want one of the best over-the-ear headphones ever made for almost $100 off with a $25 gift card, Sony has a set of headphones made just for you.