Sony has some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. From MKBHD to athletes to your own iMore team, it seems that Sony's lineup of headphones finds their way onto a ton of people's heads. For Prime Day, these headphones are up to more than 50% off!
Sony currently has three of its most popular noise-canceling headphones on sale for up to more than 50% for Prime Day, and each one meets a different need and price point. Whether you are looking for an affordable but high-quality noise cancellation pair of headphones, or want one of the best over-the-ear headphones ever made for almost $100 off with a $25 gift card, Sony has a set of headphones made just for you.
The over-the-ear king
Sony WH-1000XM4
Arguably the noise-canceling headphones you can buy
With industry-leading noise-canceling, 30-hour battery life, and Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls, the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are one of the most compelling premium headphones out there.
EXTRA BASS
Sony WHXB900N
Get the bass pumping
The Sony WHXB900N wireless headphones are all about the bass. They also feature noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor controls, and works directly with Alexa or the Google Assistant
Only hear what you want
Sony WHCH710N
Noise cancellation for less
The Sony WHCH710N wireless headphones offer noise cancellation at an affordable price. They also feature up to 35 hours of battery life, work with smart assistants like Alexa and the Google Assistant, and sport great sound with 30-millimeter drivers.
Whatever kind of headphone you are looking for, one of these should meet your mark and save you some cash. I've gotten to listen to the WH-1000XM4's before and man, do these headphones take you to another place. The clarity in the music is unlike anything I have ever heard before. These are some of the best deals ever offered for these models, so take advantage of them while they last!
