Dependable noise-cancelling headphones can be some of the most expensive options out there, which is why finding a nice pair on sale can sometimes feel like a godsend. You should actually be feeling that way right about now, as Amazon has the Sony WH-XB900N active noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones on sale with $100 off today only. That discount drops them down to just $148 which is the best price we've seen on them outside of Black Friday. You can find them for the same price today at B&H, too, though only the black model is on sale there.
The WH-XB900N feature 30 hours of battery life and a 10-minute charge gives you an hour of playback thanks to built-in fast charging. They pair up quickly with either Bluetooth or NFC. The headphones provide digital noise cancellation making them perfect for your commute or your next flight and a Quick Attention Mode lowers the volume and turns off the noise-cancellation, allowing you to communicate without taking your headphones off. Sony's Extra Bass tech is also built-in for boosting the low-end of your favorite tracks if you so please.
On the outside, there are touch-sensitive controls for adjusting playback and sound-isolating microphones let you make crystal clear calls. These headphones even have Alexa built right in for hands-free control and access to all of the information Alexa can find you.
