What you need to know
- Spigen has announced that all proceeds for purchases made using one of the company's branded web stores will be donated toward COVID-19 relief.
- The company has partnered with Direct Relief to provide medical equipment for healthcare workers using the money.
- It's also providing an extended return period for purchases made during the current crisis.
Accessory maker Spigen's cases may be designed to be tough as steel, but their hearts certainly are soft as silk (being cooped up in the house apparently makes me quite the cheeseball writer). The company just announced that it will be donating 100% of proceeds from sales made via all of its branded web stores to help with COVID-19 relief.
The company has partnered up with Direct Relief to provide equipment to healthcare workers fighting the disease in front lines in hospitals and urgent care centers. The company's announcement reads:
Each purchase made will go towards providing materials and supplies to those leading the battle against COVID-19. All proceeds of each item ordered through Spigen Branded Webstores from April 9th to the 30th will go directly towards purchasing and distributing equipment to medical personnel, primarily in hospitals and urgent care centers.
Spigen is also updating its return policy to allow for an extended 60-day return window for any purchases made between March 1 and May 31, 2020, an even more generous extension than the one announced by Amazon this week.
To ensure that both its products and its workers are safe, the company says it's providing protective equipment such as masks and gloves to its warehouse workers daily, while also encouraging the rest of its workforce to work from home if possible.
