The Facebook Portal Mini video calling display is currently available at a discount on Amazon as part of a Prime Day lightning deal. Usually $120, you can get the Portal Mini for 34% off right now, $79.

Stay in touch : Facebook Portal Mini This eight-inch touch screen made for video calling will help you keep in touch with your friends and family and helps you manage your smart home, too, thanks to having Alexa built-in. $80 at Amazon

The Facebook Portal is a series of touchscreen devices built around video calling with your friends and family. The Portal Mini is an eight-inch version, and its small size makes it perfect for a desk or table. With Portal, you can video call people through Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp and use a collection of fun capabilities, like augmented reality filters and props. You can also show people your photos and videos from Instagram and Facebook using the Superframe feature.

There are several interesting technical features in the Portal Mini. First and foremost is the camera. The Portal Mini's camera will track you as you talk (at least as far as it can), automatically panning and tracking as you move around your room, so you don't leave your contact's sight. There's also a feature called Smart Sound, which enhances your voice and minimizes background noise, so what you're saying comes through clearly on your call.

As for privacy, Facebook has you covered, literally. A physical switch on the Portal mini turns off the camera and microphone and a cover that slides over the camera. Facebook also says that all calls made through the Portal are encrypted.

If you regularly use Facebook's messaging platforms to keep in touch with the people closest to you, you should check out the Facebook Portal Mini while it's on sale for this Prime Day deal.