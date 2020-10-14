When it comes to taking photos with your digital camera, you can never have enough space, and Prime Day has some sweet discounts storage options for your digital camera.

Whether you have a DSLR, mirrorless, or point-and-shoot camera, lots of digital cameras these days use SD cards to store photos. While you can pop in any SD card into a digital camera and it will work, you really want a high-quality SD card (or micro SD card with an adapter) to ensure that you can not only store all your photos, but you can easily transfer them to your laptop.

If you're serious about photography, you need a good SD card for today's best digital cameras. Whether you want a big card that can hold vacation photos for a whole week, one that prioritizes read/write speed, or just a solid backup card to have on you just in case, these Prime Day deals are the absolute bomb!