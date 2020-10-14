When it comes to taking photos with your digital camera, you can never have enough space, and Prime Day has some sweet discounts storage options for your digital camera.
Whether you have a DSLR, mirrorless, or point-and-shoot camera, lots of digital cameras these days use SD cards to store photos. While you can pop in any SD card into a digital camera and it will work, you really want a high-quality SD card (or micro SD card with an adapter) to ensure that you can not only store all your photos, but you can easily transfer them to your laptop.
High-speed performance: Lexar Professional 256GB | 47% off at Amazon
The UHS-II technology in the Lexar Professional 256GB card gives you high-speed performance for action photography and full HD and 4K video. This Class 10 card has 250MB/s read speeds, so you can work less and play more. And with 256GB of room, you can shoot longer without the need to switch out cards.
For high-end cameras: Sony G-Series 120GB XQD | $32 off at Amazon
Today's professional camera bodies need a little more oomph under the hood. New XQD performance gives you 440 MB/s of read and write speeds that top 400 MB/s. This Sony Professional SQD G-Series memory card has 120GB of space for videos and photos, and it's durable enough to withstand drops, static, UV, X-rays, and temperature extremes. This is a fast card designed for professional-grade cameras.
Great microSD card: SAMSUNG EVO Select 512GB microSDXC | 30% off at Amazon
Never worry about space again with the Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC memory card. This model is fast and reliable, and perfect for recording 4K UHD video or high-resolution photos. This is a Class 10 card reads at 100MB/s and has write speeds of 90MB/s, and is built to last; it's magnet-proof, waterproof, temperature-proof, and X-ray proof.
The most space: SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO | 30% off at Amazon
Suppose you want that one memory card that's so big you never need to swap it out in the middle of a photoshoot. Opting for the giant capacity in the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO is a solid option. It's a Class 10 card that reads at 170MB/s, making it plenty fast enough for those burst shots when you're trying to capture the absolute perfect photo.
If you're serious about photography, you need a good SD card for today's best digital cameras. Whether you want a big card that can hold vacation photos for a whole week, one that prioritizes read/write speed, or just a solid backup card to have on you just in case, these Prime Day deals are the absolute bomb!
