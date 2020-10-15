Prime Day is nearly over, but there are still a few hours left of the sale to shop for some last minute Prime Day deals, like this offer on the Depstech 1080p HD Webcam. Just for Prime Day, it's on sale for $15.92, saving you over 50% off its full price of $32.99.

Today's sale marks the lowest price this webcam has ever reached, though as with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.

Over 50% Off Depstech 1080p HD Webcam This 1080p webcam is now discounted to $16 for the first time ever exclusively for Prime members. This deal saves you $17 off its original cost, though it's only available through the end of Prime Day $15.92 $32.99 $17 off See at Amazon

Now that more of our world has turned virtual in the wake of 2020's events, it's more essential than ever before to have a dependable webcam. Whether you're engaging in online videocalls for work or if you just want to see your long-distance relatives again, you want to make sure you have a webcam with high resolution. Even though our laptops have built-in webcams, they tend to be rather basic, though thankfully you don't need to spend much to make a big improvement.

The Depstech 1080p HD webcam features a 1/2.8-inch CMOS image sensor for a crisp image and crystal clear video at 30 fps. It features a wide viewing angle and features like auto low light correction, high dynamic lighting rendering, and dual digital stereo microphones with automatic noise reduction. They're sure to be better than most built-in computer microphones as well. There's basically no application or operating system this webcam doesn't work with; you can use it for Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitch, Zoom, and more on both Windows and Mac computers. Simply plug it in via USB and it's ready to use.

If you own a USB-C laptop, you may want to look into a USB-C hub like this UGreen USB-C Hub on sale for $15.99 so that you can plug a USB-A connector into your computer. That's a Prime Day deal as well, so there's not much time left before it rises back to its normal price along with the Depstech webcam.