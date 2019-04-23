The Oxford iPad Sleeve is a new leather sleeve from Pad & Quill. It can fit an iPad as large as the latest gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch with a case, and it has an accessory pocket designed to hold something like the Apple Magic Keyboard plus other cords and chargers.

The sleeve is made from a single piece of American Full-Grain Bridle Leather and uses a riveted strap closure to secure everything inside. The nylon stitching is marine grade, and each sleeve features a subtle signature of the artisan. The leather is covered by a 25-year warranty.

Pad & Quill calls the sleeve a "mobile workstation solution." If you travel a lot, especially for business, you'll want this sleeve not only because it's convenient but also because it looks great. If your iPad already has an Oxford leather case, a combo that will fit inside this sleeve, then you'll look doubly sophisticated pulling it out at your next meeting.

While the Oxford iPad Sleeve will sell for $139.95 when it's finally released the week of May 12, you can pre-order it right now for $20 off through Pad & Quill's website. The two available colors include Whiskey and Chestnut.

