Having trouble finding all of the Power Stars while playing through the Super Mario 64 section of Super Mario 3D All-Stars? We've got you covered. As you make your way through the castle and free Princess Peach from Bowser's clutches, you'll discover 15 courses with seven Stars to earn in each one. Add all of the course Stars to the 15 Secret Stars scattered throughout the castle and that brings it to 120 Stars total!
We've split this guide up by courses with the Castle Secret Stars being listed at the very end. Here's where you'll find all Stars in Super Mario 64.
Course 1: Bob-omb Battlefield
To get to the Bob-omb Battlefield, head into the castle and enter the door on the far left side of the room. You'll see a large painting with Bob-ombs on it. Jump into the painting to begin the course.
Without further ado, here's how to get all Stars at Bob-omb Battlefield.
Star 1: Big Bob-omb on the Summit
You'll need to head to the top of the mountain. Head up the path and follow it as it passes by the Chain Chomp and over the bridge. You'll then need to avoid the rolling balls coming down the summit. Eventually, you'll make it to the top and come face to face with Big Bob-omb.
To defeat Big Bob-omb, run behind him, swipe at him, and then throw him to the ground three times. Be careful not to let him pick you up or he'll similarly throw you. Beat him to earn a Star.
Star 2: Footrace with Koopa the Quick
Upon entering the level, you'll see a green Koopa to the left of the path. He'll ask you if you're up for a race to the top of the mountain. Quickly take the same path you did to defeat Big Bob-omb. If you beat the Koopa, he'll give you a Star.
Star 3: Shoot to the Island in the Sky
Talk to the pink Bob-omb to make the level's cannons accessible. Now head straight up the wooden ramp and head for the stone hill amid the grass. Enter the hole at the top to load yourself into a cannon. Point it towards the island in the sky.
You'll notice that the very top of a tree is visible over the floating island's side. Aim a little above the tree and then launch Mario skyward. If you're successful, he'll grab hold to the tree. Hit the Yellow ! block to obtain a Star.
Star 4: Find the 8 Red Coins
You'll need to collect all eight Red Coins to earn the star. Here's where you'll find them all:
- Just above the checkered elevators.
- Atop the green hill near the stone hill.
- On the Chain Chomp's pole.
- Cross the wooden bridge and head left. You'll find this Coin near an upright log.
- A second Red Coin can also be found near the one above.
- Next to the Purple ! Button under the gated tunnel.
- On the green slope coming down the left side of the mountain.
- Using the cannon within the stone hill, shoot yourself to the island in the sky. Aim a little ways above the top of the tree that's poking out to latch on to it. The last Red Coin will be atop the tree.
After collecting all eight Red Coins, head down to the grouping of trees and logs across the way from the Chain Chomp to collect your Star.
Star 5: Mario Wings to the Sky
Head to the stone hill that houses a cannon. Shoot slightly above the tree on the floating island (it will be easier if you Hit the Red ? Block to get a Wing Cap first). You unlock the Red ? Blocks by hitting a button at the Tower of the Wing Cap Secret Star level.
Now, drop down into the cannon hole on the floating island. There are five rings of Coins with one Coin in the center of each.
To get the Star, you'll need to collect each of the five Coins in the centers of the rings. You don't have to get them all in one go. Just keep shooting at them until you collect them all. Once you've got them all, a Star will appear on the ground.
Star 6: Behind Chain Chomp's Gate
Make your way to the Chain Chomp. Ground-pound the pole three times to let the Chain Chomp loose. This will cause it to break through the fence and allow you to get the Star.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
You'll need to collect 100 coins to get this Star. Here are some tips to get you started:
- Defeating Goombas give you one Coin each.
- Defeating Koopas gives you a Blue Coin worth five regular Coins.
- Red Coins are worth two Coins each. Collect all in the level to quickly get 16 Coins.
- If you run around in circles around the log stakes sticking up from the ground, you'll receive five Coins for each one.
Course 2: Whomp's Fortress
To access Whomp's Fortress, you'll need to have acquired at least one Star. From the main castle entryway, enter the door on the bottom right below the railing. You'll see a painting with a tall tower on it. Jump inside to start the level.
Now, here's how to get all Stars at Whomp's Fortress.
Star 1: Chip Off Whomp's Block
Make your way to the top of the fortress by jumping on various ramps, elevators, and platforms. When you reach the top you'll find a giant Whomp waiting for you. Get close enough to him so that he falls forward leaving his back exposed. Now ground-pound onto his back. Repeat this two more times to defeat him and get a Star.
Star 2: To the Top of the Fortress
Climb up to the top of the fortress where you defeated the giant Whomp. You'll notice that a new tower section is now located up here. Jump up the platforms around the tower while dodging Bullet Bills. You'll find a Star at the top of the tower.
Star 3: Shoot into the Wild Blue
Cross the watery section until you find a pink Bob-bomb with a cannon hole next to it. Enter the cannon and fire yourself between the pillars on the platform just below the flagpole. You'll find a Star waiting in this area.
Star 4: Red Coins on the Floating Island
You'll need to collect all eight of the level's Red Coins to get this Star.
- The first Red Coin is located just above where the second white block is moving in and out.
- Head up the white stone stairway and you'll see a blue Thwomp moving up and down. Jump on top of it to get a Red Coin.
- Continue from where the Blue Thwomp is and you'll soon see a Piranha Flower. A Red Coin is hiding just behind it.
- The next Red Coin is pressed against the Fortress wall between this first Piranha Flower and a second one.
- Continue past the second Piranha Flower and you'll see a rotating platform. Walk out to the far end and stand there as it passes through a Red Coin.
- Now jump down onto the slope beneath the rotating platform to get another Red Coin.
- Make your way to the top of the grey section of the fortress. You'll notice a wooden plank standing upright. Hit it to make it fall down and create a path to the floating islands. Collect the Red Coin on the floating brick island.
- Continue jumping along the floating islands until you reach the furthest one out with its Red Coin.
To collect the Star, jump down to the bottom level near to where you first appeared.
Star 5: Fall on to the Caged Island
A small brown owl can be seen flying around the ground level. Jump up beneath it to have it carry you through the air. Drop down as it flies over the floating cage.
Star 6: Blast Away the Wall
Go up to the white brick section and make your way across the water to the pink Bob-omb. Jump in the cannon and aim it back towards the top of the cliff you passed on the way over. When Mario hits the bricks, it will lodge a section loose revealing a Star. Make your way up near the Piranha Flower and claim your newly exposed Star.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
To get this Star, you will need to gather 100 Coins. Here are some tips to get you there.
- Jump on a Thwomp's back to get a Coin. Ground-pound on its back to earn five more.
- Jump on a Piranha Flower's head to defeat it. This will result in a Blue Coin worth five regular Coins.
- Red Coins are each worth two Coins each. Collect all to add 16 Coins to your total.
- Five Coins are located on the dirt ramp close to where you start on the level.
- Five more Coins can be found on the white stone near the water.
- Eight Coins can be found in a ring within the water.
- Five Coins are found in a row next to the pink Bob-omb.
- Around the corner from the pink Bob-omb there's a button with a Blue Coin on it. Ground-pound this to make four Blue Coins appear. They are worth five Coins apiece and will add 20 Coins to your total if you get them all.
- Pick up the brown block near the Blue Coin button and throw it. It will burst into three Coins.
- Eight more Coins are found on the platform beneath the flagpole.
Course 3: Jolly Roger Bay
From the castle's front door, head to the door on the far right that has a 3 on it. In the next room, you'll see a painting with a sunken ship. Jump into the painting to begin the level. Continue reading to learn how to get all of the Jolly Roger Bay Stars.
Star 1: Plunder in the Sunken Ship
Jump into the water and swim until you find a sunken ship. Dive down and swim directly in front of the eel poking out from it, but don't touch it as it will hurt you. Now swim towards the front of the ship. The eel will move away leaving an opening for you to swim through. Head to the surface to replenish your breath and then swim into the ship.
When inside, you'll see a group of four chests. They must be opened in a specific order. First, open the one you see as you enter then turn around and open the left, right, and finally the center chests. The water will now drain from the ship.
As it's draining, quickly swim toward the highest platform at the back of the ship. If you weren't able to make it to the top before the water drained, jump up the platforms. When you reach the top platform, hit the Yellow ! Block to get your Star.
Star 2: Can the Eel Come out to Play?
The eel has changed locations and is now poking its head out from a cave in the depths. Swim in front of it to get it to come out. A Star will be located on its tail. Swim to it to collect it.
Star 3: Treasure of the Ocean Cave
The ship will now be floating on the water. Dive down into the depths below it and enter the cave. Jump out into the dry cavern and avoid the falling rock pillars as you make your way towards the four treasure chests in the back.
You'll get injured if you don't open them in the correct order. Open them in this order: Back, left, right, front. You'll earn a Star for doing so.
Star 4: Red Coins on the Ship Afloat
Here's where to find all Red Coins at Jolly Roger Bay.
- From the entrance, dive directly down and wait for the clam shell to open revealing a Red Coin.
- Swim straight forward to find another Red Coin in a clam shell.
- Go forward and dive into the depths. Yet another Red Coin will be located in a clam shell.
- Head to the surface and make your way to the pink Bob-omb. There's a clam shell in the water below it that has a Red Coin.
- There's a pole next to the pink Bob-omb. Climb to the top to get a Red Coin.
- Talk to the pink Bob-omb to get it to open the cannon. Jump into the cannon and shoot yourself at the boat. Grab a Red Coin at the back of the boat
- Grab the other Red Coin next to the one above.
- The final Red Coin is located at the front of the boat.
The Star will appear at the back of the boat once you've collected all of the Red Coins.
Star 5: Blast to the Stone Pillar
Head to the cannon in front of you and jump in. While aiming, you'll see two poles coming out of the water a few feet ahead of you. Shoot yourself to the left pole. Now climb to the top and jump onto the cliff. Hit the Yellow ! Block to get a Star.
Star 6: Through the Jet Stream
Traditional approach:
You will need to have unlocked the Green ! Block to get this Star. The Green ! Block is unlocked at Hazy Maze Cave. Hit the Green ! Block near where you entered the level to turn into Metal Mario. Now make your way to the jet stream at the bottom of the ocean. Walk through the jet stream and touch the Star.
The Cheat: Only click on the link below if you are willing to see a cheat that has worked in previous versions of Super Mario 64. It's possible it will work in the Nintendo Switch version.
Once more dive into the water and make your way into the depths. A Star is hovering over a grate within a jet stream on the ocean floor. To get it you'll need to be aware of your button timing. Press the A button at the end of Mario's swimming stride instead of mashing the buttons too quickly. Continue to do this until Mario makes his way to the Star.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
You'll need to collect 100 Coins to get this Star. Here are some tips on how to do that.
- Upon entering the level, immediately head left. There's a Yellow ! Block with three Coins in it.
- Dive down immediately from where you enter the level to see a ring of eight Coins.
- Gather all of the Red Coins to easily grab 16 coins in total.
- Head to the raised section just North of the pink Bob-omb and you'll see five Coins stacked vertically in the air.
- Jump up on the cliff to the North of the pink Bob-omb and you'll find a Purple ! Button. Step on it to make a temporary bridge appear. There are 15 Coins to collect in this area.
- You'll find eight Coins making a ring around the stone pillar that you face when you first enter the level.
- Dive down into the depths and head towards the underwater cave. There are eight Coins in a ring floating in front of it.
- Enter the underwater cave and ground-pound on the Blue Coin button to the right. Six Blue Coins will appear valued at five Coins each. Quickly gather them up before they disappear for a total of 30 Coins.
- Enter the underwater cave and head to the back of the cavern. There are eight Coins for you to collect.
- Jump on each of the three Goombas in the underwater cavern to earn three Coins.
Course 4: Cool, Cool Mountain
From the main castle entryway, enter the room on the left with a number 3 on it. You'll see a painting with snowmen on it. Jump into the painting to begin the level. Keep reading to see how to get all of the Stars at Cool, Cool Mountain.
Star 1: Slip Slidin' Away
Jump into the cottage chimney that you see upon entering the level and you'll find yourself facing a slope. Race down the frozen slope. Be careful not to fall off as you twist and turn. If you successfully make it to the end and exit the cottage, you'll earn a Star.
Star 2: Li'l Penguin Lost
Jump up to the cliff behind the cottage and you'll see a small penguin walking around. Pick it up and then head to the left and slide down the mountain until you make your way to a bridge with two snowmen jumping along it. Without dropping the penguin or touching the snowmen, make your way across the bridge (go under the snowmen while they're in the air).
Next, head down the wooden ramp until you see a large penguin in a small pool of water. Return the little penguin to the large one to get a Star.
Star 3: Big Penguin Race
Enter the cottage chimney once more. This time, you'll see the adult penguin waiting to race you. Beat the penguin to the finish line without falling off and you'll earn a Star.
Star 4: Frosty Slide for 8 Red Coins
You'll need to collect all eight Red Coins to get this Power Star.
- Jump on top of the tree in front of the cottage to get the first Red Coin.
- Head back to the slope and continue sliding down. A Red Coin will be nestled against the mountain on your left as you begin to slow down.
- Make your way across the snowman bridge. You'll see a broken bridge in the distance. Carefully walk to the end of it to get another Red Coin.
- Head down the rest of the way and go as far away from the adult penguin as you can. There's a Red Coin hidden against the cliff.
- Head back towards the adult penguin and you'll see a floating platform to the right that you can reach via a bridge. Collect the Red Coin that is floating there without slipping.
- You'll see a Red Coin floating in the air above a tree near the adult penguin.
- Jump onto the trolley near the adult penguin. There's a pink Bob-omb on a small floating island. Jump on the island and talk to the Bob-omb to make the cannon accessible. Wait for the lift to come back and then use it to go up. A Red Coin is waiting for you at the top.
- Enter the cannon at the top of the lift and shoot yourself at the frozen waterfall above. Walk behind the waterfall and pick up the last Red Coin.
The Star will appear below you across the broken bridge. You'll need to long jump from one side to the other to reach it.
Star 5: Snowman's Lost His Head
Jump up behind the cottage where the little penguin is walking around and then head left. There's a large snowball on a pillar. Land next to it and it will ask you to bring it to a snowman head. Carefully navigate down the mountain slope and lead it to the snowman head on the platform.
Star 6: Wall Kicks Will Work
Head down the slope until you see the Snowman's head on the platform. There's a Spindrift with pink flowers on its head nearby. Jump on its head and then slowly glide down off the side. You'll see a place to land below you. Float down to this area. Head up the platforms and cross the ice bridge to locate this Star.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
You'll need to collect 100 Coins at Cool, Cool Mountain to get this Star. Here are some tips to help.
- There are five Coins heading into the cottage chimney.
- Gather the Red Coins to quickly add 16 Coins to your total.
- Race down the frozen slope inside the cottage. A Blue Coin is bouncing along the path along with various Coins strewn throughout. If done right, you can gain as many as 77 Coins while going down this slide.
- While sliding down the mountain, there's a section where the slope makes a sharp u-turn. If you jump up on the cliff here, you'll see a Blue Coin Button. Ground-pound on it to make two Blue Coins appear behind you, which adds 10 Coins to your total.
- Sliding down the mountain starting from behind the cottage can result in as many as 20 Coins.
The Star will appear at the base of the exterior mountain slide.
Course 5: Big Boo's Haunt
To get to Big Boo's Haunt from the castle's front door, enter the door just to the right of the stairs then turn left down the long hallway. A Boo will go through the wall and out into the courtyard.
This is perhaps the most annoying course to enter. Several Boos are floating around Princess Peach's gardens at the back of the castle. One of them conceals a cage inside of it. Ground-pound this Boo to get it to drop the cage and then you can enter the course. You'll need to defeat this Boo every time you wish to enter Big Boo's Haunt.
Without further ado, here's how to get every Star at Big Boo's Haunt.
Star 1: Go on a Ghost Hunt
Note: You should consider knocking out the 8 Red Coins Star and the 100 Coins Star while doing this objective.
To get this Star, you need to defeat all of the six Boos in the mansion. Here's where you'll find all of the Boos:
- Head into the mansion and enter the first door on the right. Ground-pound the Boo to make it disappear.
- Platform across this first room and enter the door. Another Boo is waiting to be ground-pounded
- Go back to the main entryway and then head to the room on the left of the entrance. You'll notice a large Boo poster. Hit the Blue ! Block to get a Vanish Cap and make it so you can walk through walls. Now, jump through the poster. You'll find two Boos in this room.
- While standing at the mansion's main entryway, head to the back left door. Defeat the Boo without getting hit by Mr. I.
- Big Boo will now appear in the main room. To defeat him, backflip into the air when he's near and then ground-pound him three times. The Star will appear once he's gone.
Star 2: Ride Big Boo's Merry-Go-Round
Note: You should consider knocking out the 8 Red Coins Star and the 100 Coins Star while doing this objective.
Instead of heading into the mansion, take an immediate left and enter the small shack. Now go to the back of the room and stand on the red elevator to take you down. Wind your way through this subterranean area until you find a door. Enter it and you'll find a spinning room with Boo posters on the wall.
Ground-pound each of the Boos that appears. Be careful as the walls shoot out fire. When the regular Boos have all been defeated, Big Boo will appear. Defeat him to earn your Star.
Star 3: Secret of the Haunted Books
Head into the mansion and immediately head up the stairs and go into the room on the back left. You'll find yourself in a library. Dodge the books and make your way to the end where three green books are sticking out of the shelf. Hit each of them in to make the bookcase slide.
Enter the door that has now been revealed and you'll be able to get your Star.
Star 4: Seek the 8 Red Coins
You'll need to collect all eight Red Coins from Big Boo's Haunt to get this Star. Here's where they are.
- Upon entering the level, head into the mansion and enter the first door on the right. There's a Red Coin near the Boo.
- From the mansion's main entryway, go upstairs and head to the left door closest to the camera. There will be a grand piano inside. It will come to life and try to bite you. Get it to move away from the wall and you'll see a Red Coin.
- Continue through to the next door. Dodge the chairs being thrown at you and then backflip onto the bookshelf right next to the door to get a Red Coin.
- In this same room, you'll find another Red Coin on the other bookshelf. Backflip onto the shelf to pick it up.
- Head back to the main mansion entryway and then enter the door on the back right. Head around the bookshelf and you'll see a Red Coin. Be careful not to step on the trap door.
- Head back to the main room of the mansion and then enter the door on the right side of the upstairs back wall. You'll see a Mr. I in here. run around him quickly to make him spin and die. Now head further into the room and you'll see coffins. Head towards the first coffin on the right side to reveal a Red Coin.
- Now head to the middle coffin on the left to reveal another Red Coin.
- From the mansion's main room, enter the door on the upstairs left back wall. Jump across the grated flooring and you'll find a Red Coin.
Once you've gathered each of these Red Coins, a Star will appear on the second floor of the mansion's main room.
Star 5: Big Boo's Balcony
Enter the mansion and head up the stairs. Enter the door that's at the back of the right wall. Get on the wooden platform and then wall jump to the platform above the doorway. Head to the right and enter the double doors to get to the mansion's balcony.
You'll find Big Boo floating around out here. Backflip and then ground-pound him three times to make a Star appear on the roof above you. To get the Star, long jump to the rooftop on the right. Now, walk up to the very top of the mansion. Slide down to where the Star is.
Star 6: Eye to Eye in the Secret Room
Enter the mansion and head upstairs. Enter the room on the right. Wind your way through the room and the door being careful not to step on the trap door. You'll see a Blue ! Block in this room. Hit it to get a Vanish Cap and make it so you can walk through walls.
Now, quickly make your way back to the room with the trap door. Wind around the bookshelves and jump up to the platform above you. Enter the door and then head towards the camera and through the poster depicting a hiding Boo. You'll find a Mr. I in here. Run around him several times to make him dizzy and fall over. When he's dead a Star will appear.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
You'll need to collect 100 Coins in the Big Boo's Haunt level to unlock this Star. Here are some tips on how to do it.
- Each time you defeat Boos you'll earn a Blue Coin. There are five regular Boos in the mansion and five regular Boos in the Merry-go-Round, which means you can add a total of 50 Coins to your tally just by doing this.
- Gather all of this level's Red Coins to quickly add 16 Coins to your total.
- There are rooms where fanged books pop out of the bookshelves. If you defeat these enemies, they will drop a Blue Coin.
- When you defeat a Mr. I it will drop a Blue Coin. There are two of these bad guys in the mansion.
Course 6: Hazy Maze Cave
From the castle's front door, enter the door just to the left of the stairs and then go down into the basement on your right. Note that you get the basement key after defeating Bowser in the Dark World.
From here, go right down the hall and through the door. Instead of jumping into the painting with the flame on it, hang a right and enter the door with a Star on it. You'll find an inky black pool surrounded by checkered flooring. Jump into the pool to start the level. Need help figuring out how to get all of the Hazy Maze Cave Stars? Keep reading below.
Star 1: Swimming Beast in the Cavern
Upon entering this level, take a left at the map. Long jump over the pit and go through the door. Make your way around the room and go up the hill with the rolling stones. Enter the next room and go on the elevator to head underground.
Take the path down into the water and swim until you reach the Nessie-like creature. Ground-pound on its back to make it lower its head. Jump onto the head and wait for the beast to raise its head once more. Now, direct Nessie to the island in the middle of the lake and then jump over to get your Star.
Star 2: Elevate for 8 Red Coins
You'll need to collect Hazy Maze Cave's eight Red Coins to get this Star. Here's where you can find the eight Red Coins.
Upon entering the level make a right. Head down the path jumping over gaps and dodging flames until you make it to the door. Enter this new room and slide down the pole on your left. Now go up the grassy steps on the right.
- Jump on the floating platform with buttons on it and direct it to the pole directly in front of you. Climb the pole and jump on the checkered platform. Ride it around the room while smashing any blocks or jumping over any obstacles that get in your way. You'll obtain four Red Coins this way.
- Now return to the platform with the arrows. Get Mario to smash all of the brown blocks in the room to reveal three Red Coins.
- The last Red Coin will be on a cliff in the back left corner of the room.
Star 3: Metal-Head Mario Can Move!
Make a left when you get to the map and enter the room at the end of the hall. Make your way around this next room and up the hill with the rolling stones. Enter the door at the end and take the elevator down. Walk down the dirt path and jump into the water.
Get on Nessie's back and ground-pound to make her lower her head. Get on her head and point her in the direction you want her to go. There's a double door in this cavern. Lead Nessie to it and then enter the doors.
Jump into the inky pool in this new room. (Note that collecting the Red Coins in this area will result in you earning a Castle Secret Star). Upon jumping into the pool, you'll be turned into Metal Mario. Run through the course defeating enemies and jumping over platforms until you reach the massive Green Button at the end of the cave. Jump on this to activate the Green ! Blocks in the cavern.
Now exit this area and return to the room with Nessie. Hit a Green ! Block to turn into Metal Mario near the top of the dirt path and then walk to the Purple ! Button next to the gated door. This will open the gates and let you enter the door. Long jump across the floating platforms and get your Star.
Star 4: Navigating the Toxic Maze
From the entrance, take a right at the map. Go all the way to the end and enter the door. Drop down the floor below and take the first door on your right. Now drop down the hole in this room.
You'll be brought into a maze with toxic gases. Use the Green ! Block to turn into Metal Mario and temporarily be immune to the poison. After hitting the block, head right and then follow the maze as it turns left. Shortly after encountering a Monty Mole, there will be two alcoves that you can jump up to on the left side. Jump up to the further one and enter the door.
You'll see an elevator on the far end of the room. Stand on it and it will raise you to the floor above. Touch the Star to collect it.
Star 5: A-Maze-ing Emergency Exit
From the level entrance, make a right at the map. Head to the back of the path and enter the door. Go down the pole on the left and then enter the first door on your left. Drop down into the hole at the back of the room. Hit the Green ! Block to turn into Metal Mario.
After hitting the Block, head right and follow the curve of the cavern. An alcove will be above you shortly after you encounter a Monty Mole. Jump up into the alcove and enter the door. Now wind your way through this next room and hop on the elevator.
Head through the door on the higher level. Now jump and cling to the underside of the red platform. Follow the red caging until it takes you to the Star.
Star 6: Watch for the Rolling Rocks
From the entrance, head to the right at the map and enter the door at the far end. Head to the right and wind your way towards the rolling rocks. Now wall-jump back and forth in front of the door until you get on the right ledge above. There's a Star hidden on a platform up here.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
You'll need to collect 100 Coins scattered throughout the Hazy Maze Cave level to get this Star. Here's how to get 100 Coins:
- Killing a spider gives you three Coins, there are several scattered throughout the level.
- The cavern that houses Nessie features an island with eight Coins.
- The poison maze features plenty of enemies that will give you Coins when defeated.
- Head to the toxic maze and defeat all of the enemies you encounter. If you're running around as Metal Mario, they'll die as soon as they touch you. There's also a Blue Coin Button down here that reveals 7 Blue Coins when gound-pounded. If you can collect the Blue Coins before they disappear, it will add 35 Coins to your total.
- Collecting all of the Red Coins will add 16 Coins to your total.
Course 7: Lethal Lava Land
To access Lethal Lava Land from the castle entrance, enter the first door on the left of the stairs and then go down into the basement's double doors. Take the hallway to the right and jump directly into the painting with the smiling flame.
Here's how to get all of the Stars at Lethal Lava Land.
Star 1: Boil the Big Bully
Make your way across the various platforms, hang a left when you get to the small Bully. Pass the Mr. I, pass the shifting Bowser puzzle, and go right from the fire shooting island. A large Bully will be waiting for you here.
Push him into the lava to reveal a Star. Be careful while making your way up the steps to the Star as they will fall into the lava.
Star 2: Bully the Bullies
Head across the various platforms and take a right at the small Bully. Jump across the various platforms and continue to make your way to the back right of the level. You'll get to an area where four squares are rising and submerging in the lava. Wait for a good time and then cross to the large cliff on the other side.
There are three Bullys here. Push them into the lava and a Big Bully will appear. Now push the Big Bully into the lava to earn a Star.
Star 3: 8-Coin Puzzle with 15 Pieces
When you get to the lone Bully, head straight to the volcano with the rotating island. Run around this rotating platform and collect all eight Red Coins. A Star will appear in the volcano. Jump into the opening to collect it.
Star 4: Red-Hot Log Rolling
If you look where Mario is looking when he first lands in the level, you'll see a gated area. This is where you'll need to go. Make a right at the lone Bully and then head as far right as you can. You'll end up on an island with two Bullys.
There's a small grated platform in the lava. Jump on it and it will take you towards a giant log. Dodge any flames that shoot out from the ground while making this trip. Now, jump on the log and run along it so that it moves closer to the gate. When it's been moved over as far as it can, jump onto the brick and collect your Star.
Star 5: Hot-Foot-It into the Volcano
Remember that volcano in the middle of the level? Make your way over to it and jump inside. Now, make your way along the various platforms and cliffs as you climb the walls of the volcano. Eventually, you'll come upon a pair of poles.
Climb to the top of one of the poles and then jump to the cliff next to it. A Star will be waiting there for you to collect.
Star 6: Elevator Tour in the Volcano
Once more make your way to the volcano. This time when you get inside, jump across the black mounds in the lava until you reach the checkered elevator. At some point, you'll meet up with another elevator. Jump onto this new platform and then jump onto the pole that it circles.
Climb up the pole and then jump on to one of the floating platforms. Now all that's left is to walk up to the waiting Star.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
You'll need to collect 100 Coins in the Lethal Lava Level to obtain this Star. Here's how to get all 100 Coins.
Note: If you hit the Yellow ! Block near the entrance, you'll get a magical Green Koopa Shell that is impervious to the lava. You can use it to quickly ride round and collect your Coins.
- Collect each of the Red Coins to add 16 Coins to your total.
- On your way to the Bowser puzzle, there are five Coins in a row.
- When the shifting Bowser puzzle finally lines up correctly, 8 Coins will appear for you to collect. Just make sure you don't fall into the lava when doing so.
- There are five Coins under the bridge that rises and falls near the entrance.
- One of the islands in the back right corner has a Mr. I on it surrounded by eight Coins. Spin around Mr. I to defeat him and collect a Blue Coin.
- There's a ramp in the very back right corner of this level that has a 1-Up Mushroom on it. Ride the shell up this ramp to collect five Coins.
- The large island where you battled the three Bully enemies houses eight Coins. Defeat the three Bullys and the Big Bully to get even more Coins.
- If all else fails, ride the shell around the level and look in places you haven't checked yet.
- There's another Mr. I in the corner near the volcano and the Bowser puzzle. Defeating it will get you a Blue Coin.
Once you've collected 100 Coins, the Star will appear in the cage underneath where the above Mr. I was located.
Course 8: Shifting Sand Land
To reach Shifting Sand Land, enter the door next to the stairs at the start of Peach's Castle. Now go down the basement stairs to the right and continue down the right hallway. When the painting for Lethal Lava Land is in view, hang a left. It will look like you've come to a dead-end, but jump into the wall at the very end and you'll be taken to Shifting Sand Land.
Instructions on how to get each of the Shifting Sand Land Stars can be found below.
Star 1: In the Talons of the Big Bird
Traditional approach:
Upon entering the level, run around the sandhill and head straight to the section with the dark quicksand and rotating boxes. In the bottom right corner of this maze area, there's a Red ! Block. Hit it to get a Wing Cap. Fly to one of the pillars rising around the pyramid. When Klepto the vulture flies overhead jump up and touch the Star it clutches.
Instead of dropping where you are, the Star will launch to the far side of the pyramid. Fly over there to collect it.
Faster/Skilled approach:
Upon entering the level, run around the sandhill and do a triple jump to land on top of the pavilion on the right. There's a Red ! Block here. Hit it to get the Wing Cap. Fly around the level until you land on one of the pillars rising around the pyramid. When the vulture flies overhead jump up and touch the Star it clutches.
Instead of dropping where you are, the Star will launch to the far side of the pyramid. Fly over there to collect it.
Star 2: Shining Atop the Pyramid
Traditional approach:
Once more run around the sandhill and head to the dark quicksand maze area. Hit the Red ! Block to get a Wing Cap. Now fly to the pyramid and land in the alcove on one of its sides that houses a Star.
Faster/Skilled approach:
Upon entering the level, run around the sandhill and do a triple jump to land on top of the pavilion on the right. There's a Red ! Block here. Hit it to get the Wing Cap. Fly around the pyramid until you locate the indented section that houses a Star. Land in there and collect it.
Star 3: Inside the Ancient Pyramid
Make your way into the pyramid. You can either do this using a Red ! Block's Wing Cap or by getting there on foot. Wind your way right and up the ramp. Now cross the monkey bars with the Amp circling the pillar. Continue on and jump over the Grindel as it hits the ground.
Go up the pole and then cross the next section of monkey bars. Now jump up the steps and go right. Be careful not to let the Spindel bulldoze you. Jump over it to continue. Now jump up the shifting blocks, head along the narrow walkways while avoiding the Amps.
Next, dodge under the Grindel while it's rising into the air and jump up on the platform behind it. Make your way right to get to the Star.
Star 4: Stand Tall on the Four Pillars
Make your way to the Red ! Block on either the stone pavilion or on the right side of the quicksand maze. Hit the Block to get a Wing Cap. Now use it to fly to the four pillars. Land on each one to make the top of the pyramid spin off, revealing a hole. To make this easier, try ground-pounding when Mario's shadow appears on the pillars.
Jump down into this hole and you'll be face to face with two Eyeroks. To defeat them, you'll need to wait until they're upright wiggling their fingers with their eye open. Hit the eye while they're in this position.
Make sure to dodge their attacks as they try to smash you or swipe you off the ledge. After hitting them both three times they'll die and leave you a Star.
Star 5: Free Flying for 8 Red Coins
Here's how to get all 8 Red Coins in Shifting Sand Land:
- Immediately upon entering the level, turn directly around and head as far back as you can. A Red Coin is hiding back that way.
- Head to the stone pavilion and hit the large brown block at the back to get a Red Coin.
- Now hit the Red ! Block either on top of the stone pavilion or on the right side of the quicksand maze. Use the newly acquired Wing Cap to gather the four Red Coins floating around the pyramid.
- Another Red Coin can be found at the quicksand maze.
- The last Red Coin is sitting in water near the Bob-omb behind the pyramid.
Once you've acquired all eight Red Coins, the Star will appear on the stone pavilion. Hit the Red ! Block in front of the pyramid if you want to fly to it or simply make your way to the pavilion and do a triple jump to get on top.
Star 6: Pyramid Puzzle
Get inside the pyramid and start making your way to the top as you did before. However, this time instead of getting the Star at the top, drop down on to the platform next to the sand waterfall that has a Coin on it. You'll notice that a number appears on Mario's head when he touches.
Carefully jump down to the next floating platform and collect the Coin there. Repeat this one more time. Now jump down into the sand riverway and collect the last Coin there. After collecting four of these special Coins, a Star will appear at the end of the sand riverway.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
Here's how to collect all 100 Coins from the Shifty Sand Land level and earn a Star.
- Grab the brown box near where you enter and it will launch into the air, bounce, and then finally explode into five Coins.
- Defeating Fly Guys makes two Coins appear. Defeat all the Fly Guys you see.
- If you get a Bob-omb to blow up, it will release one Coin. Defeat all the Bob-ombs you see.
- If you can manage to jump and kick a Pokey's head off, you'll earn a Blue Coin. Defeat all the Pokeys you see.
- Use one of the level's Red ! Blocks to get the Wing Cap and fly around collecting the various Coins floating in the air and atop pillars.
- Inside the pyramid, hang an immediate left and you'll see a Blue Coin Button. Ground-pound it to make three Blue Coins appear, giving you 15 Coins total.
- There are several Goombas inside the pyramid. Defeating them will get you one Coin each. Defeat all the Goombas you see.
- There are several Coins scattered throughout the inside of the pyramid. Collect all the lone Coins to make them add up.
- Eight Coins are dangling from monkey bars inside the pyramid. Just makes sure not to hit the electrical Amp enemy while collecting them.
- Within the pyramid, there's another monkey bar stretch with what appears to be ramped terracotta shingles beneath it. Five Coins dangle from these monkey bars.
- When you're almost as high as you can go within the pyramid, you'll come upon 10 Coins.
Course 9: Dire, Dire Docks
Dire, Dire Docks is accessed from the castle's basement. There's a double door down there with a large Star on it. If you've collected 31 Power Stars, it will open revealing a hallway that ends in a blue portal. Jump into the portal to begin the course.
Can't figure out how to get one of the Dire, Dire Docks Stars? We've got you covered.
Star 1: Board Bowser's Sub
After landing in the water, dive down to the cave and then swim up when you see the yellow arrow. Now swim down when you see the next arrow. You'll come out into a small pool with a submarine in it. Head to the surface.
Jump onto the platform on the side of the room and then step on the Purple ! Button. This will make a temporary bridge appear between yourself and the submarine. Jump from the bridge to the sub before time runs out and collect the Star that's waiting for you.
Star 2: Chests in the Current
Dive down to the bottom of the sea and interact with the treasure chests in this order: Right of the cave, middle of the cave, left of the cave, middle of the seafloor. Then collect the Star that appears.
Star 3: Pole-Jumping for Red Coins
You'll need to collect all of the Red Coins at Dire, Dire Docks to get this Star.
Dive down into the cave and make your way to the area the previously held Bowser's submarine. Now make your way onto a platform and step on the Purple ! Button. A bridge will appear allowing you to jump onto the floating platforms. Jump from one pole to another collecting Red Coins along the way. They will all be in plain sight and accessible via this route.
Upon collecting all of the Red Coins, the Star will appear on one of the platforms. If you need to, head back down to the Purple ! Button and make your way to the Star using the bridge, platforms, and poles.
Star 4: Through the Jet Stream
Once more dive into the cave and make your way to where Bowser's sub once docked. You'll notice that there's a grate on the ocean floor that has bubbles and blue rings coming out of it. Swim into this stream until it counts to five. This will make a Star appear. To get it, head to the surface and head to the Green ! Block.
Hit the Block to turn into Metal Mario and then walk over to the Star on the grate.
Star 5: The Manta Ray's Reward
Dive down into the waters as soon as you enter the level. There's a Manta Ray swimming around here. Chase behind it and swim through five blue rings in quick succession to make this Star appear above the jet stream.
Star 6: Collect the Caps
Dive into the water and make your way to the area where Bowser's sub used to be. Jump on the far platform and then hit the Blue ! Block to get a Vanish Cap and become transparent. Now run through the red barrier and hit the Green ! Block. This will make you both intangible and metal for a short amount of time. Quickly dive into the water and make your way to the caged Star before your powers go away.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
Here's how to collect 100 Coins at Dire, Dire Docks.
- Dive straight down when you enter the level and you'll see two stacks of vertical Coins on your right side, giving you 10 Coins total.
- There are a few scattered Coins along the ocean floor just as you enter the level.
- There are three rings of Coins as you head into the cave, adding 24 Coins to your total.
- Head back into the area that once held Bowser's sub. You'll find multiple stacks of verticle Coins in the depths as you swim around.
- A ring of eight Coins is located on the ocean floor at the opposite end of the cave.
- Collecting the 8 Red Coins is a fast way to get 16 Coins.
- There are five Coins on the platform near the Purple ! Button in the room where Bowser's sub used to be docked.
Course 10: Snowman's Land
The entrance for Snowman's Land is located in the castle's second story. To get there from the main entrance, head up the stairs. You'll need the key you earned from fighting Bowser in the Fire Sea to open this door. Once it's unlocked, head up the winding stairs and through the door.
You'll come into a room where you're facing a painting with a Skeeter on it. Head right and enter the door that has a Star on it.
When you step into the next room, you'll be facing a giant mirror. Notice that in the reflection, there's a painting of snowmen on the left wall, but there's no painting on your side. Head to the left and jump into the plain wall to start the course. If you need help acquiring the Snowman's Land Stars, keep reading.
Star 1: Snowman's Big Head
Head to the backside of the giant snowman and triple jump your way over the ice obstacles getting sent your way to reach the cliff behind it. Now wind your way up the wooden path, but stop before passing in front of the Snowman's face.
You need to use the penguin as a shield so that the Snowman cannot blow you off of him. Be careful as the penguin sometimes steps backward instead of forwards. Jump onto the cliff that makes up the Snowman's head to get a Star.
Star 2: Chill with the Bully
Upon entering the level head to the right around the Giant Snowman. You'll see a massive, blue Chill Billy on an icy platform. Hit it enough time to make it fall off the ledge to get a Star.
Star 3: In the Deep Freeze
Upon landing, head to your left. You'll see a Star in an ice block maze. Jump into the opening that's nearest the giant Snowman. Now do a backflip to reach the high ledge. Finally, drop down to the Star below.
Star 4: Whirl from the Freezing Pond
Head to the back right side of the level and jump on top of one of the Spindrifts to make Mario spin and float in the air. Use this time to reach the cliff in the very back. There are two Yellow ! Blocks. Hit the left one to reveal a Star.
Star 5: Shell Shreddin' for 8 Red Coins
Head to the back right of the level and jump on one of the Spindrifts that's in the water so you can float the cliff behind it. Now hit the Yellow ! Block on the right to get a Green Koopa Shell.
Ride the Koopa Shell along the path to the left. After collecting the first three, drop down to your right to get another Red Coin. Two Red Coins are in the water beneath the Chill Billy and another is sitting next to a tree just beyond that.
Star 6: Into the Igloo
Go to the back right behind the Snowman and jump on a Spindrift to launch yourself into the air. Land on the cliff behind and hit the Yellow ! Block to get a Koopa Shell. Ride it back to the right backside of the Snowman and go up a ramp to a gated off section with an igloo in it. Now crawl into the igloo.
You'll find an ice maze inside filled with several different Power Blocks, Coins, and a Star. Head straight back into the maze and make a slight right after you see the Goomba. You'll see a Blue ! Block through the ice. Round the corner and you'll see a Spindrift.
There's a gap between the ice wall and the ceiling here. Jump up and crawl into the small room. Hit the Blue ! Block to get a Vanish Cap that lets you walk through walls. Use this time to collect Coins and the Star.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
Here's how to collect 100 Coins at Snowman's Land.
- There are several Spindrifts around Snowman Land - creatures with pink flowers growing from their heads. Each time you defeat one, it will release three Coins. You can get a lot of Coins this way.
- Collect the Red Coins to add 16 Coins to your total.
- Some snowmen throw snowballs. If you run around them and make them dizzy, they will fall over and die leaving you with three Coins.
- To top off, you'll definitely want to enter the igloo and get all of the Coins found in there.
The Star will appear in the igloo in the section where multiple Coins are stacked close together.
Course 11: Wet-Dry World
Remember the painting of a Skeeter that we saw before? You're going to need to enter it to get to Wet-Dry World. In case you need help, remember that from the castle entrance you need to go up the stairs, enter the previously locked double doors, wind your way around the stairs, and then open the door to reach this painting.
Pro Tip - The height at which you enter the painting will determine how high the water is in the level. To make the water super high, do a backflip into the painting. For the lowest water level, hardly hop into the painting.
Here's how to get all of the Wet-Dry World Stars.
Star 1: Shocking Arrow Lifts!
Turn around and swim down to the multicolored button beneath the water. This will lower the water level. You'll see a Yellow ! Block is now hanging in the air in the distance. Swim over and get on the various platforms until you can reach it. Hit it to get a Star.
Star 2: Top O' The Town
Head straight forward after landing on the platform. There's a multicolored button under the water next to the brick ramp. Touch it to lower the water level. Head left and be wary of the purple Chuckya. You can defeat him by grabbing him from behind and throwing him.
You'll notice that there's a platform in the sky in front of you. Jump onto it and carefully make your way past the electrical Amp enemies. Now jump onto the platform with the Yellow ! Block. Hit it to reveal a Star.
Star 3: Secrets in the Shallows & Sky
To begin, dive down beneath the curved white ramp and hit the multicolored button. This will drastically lower the water level.
You'll notice that there are gray and red blocks behind the pillar that has a yellow arrow on it. Move the block so that it is under the shadow of the Yellow ! Block floating above it. Hitting the Yellow ! Block will result in Mario earning 10 Coins and making a special number appear. Next head up to the main structure's first level. You'll see another one of these gray and red blocks in the wall. Push it in further to get another number.
Now you'll need to make your way to the top of the structure. Do this by making a windup Heave-Ho toy face away from the cliff you want to reach and then stepping on their floor mat. This will make them launch you into the air behind them.
Once you get to the second-highest level, you'll notice a pillar surrounded by Coins and with a Yellow ! Block above it. Get on top of this pillar and hit the Block to get 10 Coins and another special number.
Go forward and you'll see another grey and red block. Push it against the brick structure before getting on top of it and hitting the Yellow ! Block. This will give you 10 more Coins and another special number.
Now head as far right as you can and step on the Purple ! Button near the cage. This will make some blocks temporarily disappear. Jump on top of these blocks and get on top of the cage. Hit the Yellow ! Block located here to make a Star appear below.
Make your way to where the purple Chuckya enemy is. Now jump across the floating platforms until you're able to jump down on the platform where the Star resides.
Star 4: Express Elevators — Hurry up!
When you enter this level, the water will be very low. Use the windup Heave-Ho toys to launch you up to the highest section of the brick structure. Now run and press the Purple ! Button. Climb to the top of the cage and drop down on the wooden plank passing through the bars.
This will make a section fall to the ground. Go down with it and destroy the block at the bottom. Now enter the cage and jump on the platform. It will rise up and take you to the Star.
Star 5: Go to Town for Red Coins
When you enter, the water level will be very high. Swim to the wooden platform behind you and talk to the pink Bob-omb. This will get it to open the cannon hatch. Now make your way up the ramp and into the cannon.
Shoot yourself off into the distance so that you land in a caged off area. Now dive down into this white cavern until you come out into a new area. Replenish your air before continuing. Now it's time to find the Wet-Dry World's Red Coins:
- Swim to the white and red building that resembles a small castle to get the first Red Coin.
- Turn around and lower the water level by hitting the button just underneath where you swam into this place. Now head back towards the little castle but go right when you see the small brick garden bed. Wall jump back and forth until you reach the top. Break the block on the right to get a Red Coin.
- Now jump across to the other platform and break the other block to get another Red Coin.
- Long jump to launch yourself onto the grey platform in front of the little castle. Jump down into the space directly in front of the little castle and break the block to get another Red Coin.
- Carefully walk along the wall towards the blocks at the end. Hit one to get a Red Coin.
- Make your way to the other one and break it to get yet another Red Coin.
- You'll notice a block across the way on the building behind you. Jump onto the building. You guessed it, you'll get a Red Coin if you hit it.
- Finally, drop down and head to the cage on the left side of the little castle. Wall jump between the wall and the cage until you reach the top. Hitting this final block gets you a Red Coin and reveals the Star.
The Star will appear under the little castle's arch once you've collected all of the Red Coins.
Star 6: Quick Race through Downtown
Swim to the wooden platform behind you and to the left to talk to the pink Bob-omb. Now make your way to the recently opened cannon and drop in.
Shoot yourself off into the distance so that you land in a caged off area. Now dive down into this white cavern until you come out into a new area filled with huge toy buildings. Replenish your air before continuing.
After coming through the grate, dive down and touch the multicolored button to lower the water level. A Blue ! Block is located on the right side of a little red and white castle. Hit it to get the Vanish Cap. Now run through the buildings to get to the caged area on the left side of the castle.
Wall jump between the grey stone and the cage to get up on the platforms. Now jump up the steps until you reach the Star.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
Here's how to collect 100 Coins at Wet-Dry World:
Note: We find it helps to lower the water level to its lowest when trying to get all 100 Coins. To do this swim behind the curved stone ramp and touch the multicolored button under the water behind it.
- Killing a Skeeter gives you three Coins. Defeat as many of these as you can.
- Destroy the brown blocks surrounding the level to get three Coins each time.
- To the left of where you came in, there's a Blue Coin Button on a ledge. Ground-pound it to make six Blue Coins appear, which adds 30 Coins to your total.
- Collecting this level's Red Coins will add 16 Coins to your total.
- On the second-highest part of the brick structure, there's a pillar surrounded by eight Coins and an electric Amp.
- Jump onto the pillar mentioned above to hit a Yellow ! Block filled with 10 Coins.
- There are a few grey blocks with red trim throughout the level. Interacting with each of these will give you Coins.
- Defeating the purple Chuckya will result in you earning five Coins.
Course 12: Tall, Tall Mountain
You'll find the Tall, Tall Mountain painting in the same room as the painting for Wet-Dry World. It's a smaller painting behind the large staircase that depicts giant mushrooms next to a mountainside.
If you can't remember how to get to Wet-Dry World, here's a reminder. From the castle entrance, go up the previously locked double doors and then make your way up the winding staircase. When you open the door at the top, you'll be in this room.
Here's how to get all of the Tall, Tall Mountain Stars.
Star 1: Scale the Mountain
Run up the mountain and launch yourself over the gaps. You'll see a section of long-stemmed mushrooms. Run past them and continue to climb the mountain. When you get to the area with a Fly Guy, head right and jump on the log. Now carefully run on it to make it move closer to the platform on the other side.
Continue up the slope avoiding rolling balls and Goombas along the way. Some areas will be very narrow and difficult to traverse. Take your time and get across safely. When you finally reach the top a Star will be waiting for you.
Star 2: Mystery of the Monkey Cage
Head directly to your right upon entering the level and you'll see a 1-Up. Head to it and jump off into the blue. Instead of falling you'll hit a gust of air and can use it to land on the cliff above. Either defeat or avoid the Chuckya and follow the path until it gets to the log.
Jump across the log and carefully make your way to the top of the mountain. You'll find the monkey waiting up top. If you run at it, it will get stuck by the fence behind it. Capture it and then free it, it will lead you to a Star. Jump down to where the Star is to acquire it.
Star 3: Scary 'Shrooms, Red Coins
You'll need to collect all 8 Red Coins at Tall, Tall Mountain to get this Star:
- Head up the mountain slope until you reach the section with several long red mushrooms. Jump across their heads and collect four Red Coins.
- Now continue up the ramp. When you see a mushroom on your right and Monty Moles popping out of the ground on your left, you're in the right place. Head over to the Monty Miles and wall jump upwards to reach a Red Coin.
- Fall down on your left to reach another Red Coin.
- Continue heading up to reach another Red Coin.
- The last Red Coin is on the highest platform in this area.
The Star will appear on the lone mushroom sticking out beside the mountain once you've collected all of the Red Coins.
Star 4: Mysterious Mountainside
Make your way up the mountain once again to the area with the Monty Moles. Jump up the platforms in this area and then continue up the mountain to your right. Jump across the gap with the waterfall and be careful not to let the windy cloud blow you off.
At about this point you'll notice a row of five Coins. If you jump into the square section of the wall next to the Coins, you'll find yourself in a secret new place. Slide down the slope and collect Coins without falling off to earn a Star.
Star 5: Breathtaking View from Bridge
Once more make your journey up the mountain until you get to the top of the waterfall. You'll notice that there's a Star hidden behind it. Jump behind the waterfall to get the Star.
Star 6: Blast to the Lonely Mountain
Head up to the mountain until you get to the place where the purple Chuckya is. Walk along the narrow wooden plank that has five Coins on it until you get the far platform. Drop down between this platform and the mountain and you'll find a pink Bob-omb.
After talking to it, it will open its cannons. Head down the mountain to where you always start each level and then start heading up the mountain again. When you get to the patch of long red mushrooms, you'll notice that every once in awhile a black Bob-omb falls from above.
Stand on the mushroom that has a Yellow ! Block. Now jump to the small mushroom on the left. If you stand there for a second, you will get teleported. In this new area, carefully make your way to the left along the narrow cliff and you'll eventually reach the cannon.
Now shoot yourself at the Star in the distance. Be careful not to overshoot the mushroom or you'll have to do everything all over again.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
Here's how to collect 100 Coins at Tall, Tall Mountain.
- Defeating the Chuckya will earn you five Coins.
- Throwing the Bob-ombs at each other will result in two Coins.
- There are five Coins along the bridge next to the waterfall at the top of the mountain.
- Five more Coins can be found near the top of the mountain.
- Use the monkey bars near the Monty Moles to collect five Coins.
- Collecting the 8 Red Coins for this level will add 16 Coins to your total.
- Head to the Secret Star area on the mountainside with the slide. If you play it right, you can gather as many as 61 Coins from this area. But getting that many is a tricky feat.
The Star will appear on top of the Monty Mole monkey bars once you've collected at least 100 Coins.
Course 13: Tiny-Huge Island
To reach Tiny-Huge Island, you need to once more head up to the second floor of the castle and take the winding stairs. When you come into the room with the large Wet-Dry World painting, hang a left and enter the first door with a Star in it.
Note that there are different sized paintings in this room each depicting two Goombas. The size of the painting relative to Mario will determine if he is large or small in the level.
Not sure what to do here? Here's how to get all of the Tiny-Huge Island Stars.
Star 1: Pluck the Piranha Flower
Enter the small painting on the left of the room to start the course. Upon entering the level, head left and jump into the pipe down the way. When you come out of the pipe, the world will be a lot bigger. Four Piranha Flowers will pop up around you. Punch them to defeat them. Once they're all gone, a Star will appear.
Star 2: The Tip Top of the Huge Island
Enter the small painting to begin this course. You will land next to three large Goombas. Either defeat them or run past them and go through the hole in the wall. Now swim straight from the hole to the far patch of green on the other side of the water.
Make a left and jump across the various platforms. There will be a strong wind blowing, so move carefully. Next, move along the narrow wooden beam until you reach the next area of land. Instead of going down the pipe, continue down the wooden plank and up the mountain dodging falling balls along the way.
Continue on a ways longer until you can go no further. There you'll find a Yellow ! Block. Hit it to get a Star.
Star 3: Rematch with Koopa the Quick
Enter the small painting to begin this course. Once more head to the pipe on the left but instead of jumping inside it, head behind it and step on the Purple ! Button. This will temporarily create a bridge. Stand on the bridge and jump up to the ledge behind you. Move up the hill and enter the pipe to become small. You'll notice there is a flag near this pipe.
When you come out, everything will be huge. Go forward and down the slope. You'll see a small fence with a Koopa standing nearby. Talk to him to initiate a race.
Head back in the direction from which you came and beat the Koopa back to the flag located just behind the pipe. If you win the race, you'll earn a Star.
Star 4: Five Itty Bitty Secrets
Enter the small painting to begin the course. You'll need to locate five small holes around the island. They can be found in the following locations:
- At the very top of the island there's a small pool of water with a hole in it.
- You'll find another hole at the entrance to Wiggler's cave.
- The hole where the iron balls are rolling out from.
- On the other side of the hole in the wall from where you enter the level.
- Near the pink Bob-omb on the green slope.
After going to all these areas, the Star will appear on a floating island. To get to it, press the Purple ! Button behind the pipe near where you enter the level and then walk over on the temporary bridge.
Star 5: Wiggler's Red Coins
Head to the large painting to start this course. Once in the level, go through the hole in the wall and head to the small beach on the left. Jump on the Koopa to steal its shell. Use the shell to ride up the hill on the right.
You'll notice there's a hole in the mountain with a narrow, curved walkway leading to it. Carefully walk along this beam and enter the cave. There are 8 Red Coins on various platforms within this area. You can also jump up and swing, monkey-bar style on the ceiling to reach Red Coins. Collect them all and the Star will appear
Star 6: Make Wiggler Squirm
Enter the small painting so that you are huge when you enter the course. Make your way to the very top of the island and ground-pound into the water. This will make all of the water drop into a hole.
Now make your way to a pipe and make yourself small. Next, head back up to the top of the island and fall in the new hole. Now you've got to fight Wiggler. Ground-pound on his head three times to defeat him and get the Star.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
Here's how to get 100 Coins at Tiny-Huge Island. Enter the small painting to start the course.
- You'll get a Blue Coin for each large Goomba you defeat. There are several around the island.
- Run around the log near the hole in the wall to get five Coins to pop out.
- If you head through the hole in the wall near where you first enter, you'll find a Koopa on the beach. Jump on it to steal its shell, then run it over to get a Blue Coin. You can now use the Shell to hit enemies around the beach and earn additional Coins.
- There are several rows of five Coins scattered on the path up to the top of the island.
Course 14: Tick Tock Clock
Not quite sure how to get to Tick Tock Clock? Here are some pointers. From the castle's front entrance, head up the stairs and go through the double doors. Next wind your way around the winding stairs. When you come into the room with the Wet-Dry World painting pull a u-turn and go up the stairs behind you.
You will come upon a double door with a large Star on it. If you have collected at least 50 Stars, you'll be able to pass through it. A large clock is in the room beyond. Jump up and enter the clock face to enter the course. By the way, there's a trick to this clock. If you'd like to know more, click the link below.
|Minute hand location
|What it does
|On the 3
|Gears and platforms slowly rotate
|On the 6
|Gears and platforms move normally
|On the 9
|Gears and platforms quickly rotate
|On the 12
|Gears and platforms freeze in place
Keep reading to learn how to get the Tick Tock Clock Stars.
Star 1: Roll into the Cage
After dropping into the level, jump over the gap where the pendulum swings and continue to make your way upwards until you see a Star in a cage. Get on the rotating gear and long jump into the opening to collect your Star.
Star 2: The Pit and the Pendulums
Make your way up the level once more to where the caged Star was. Only this time, either double jump or use the block coming out from the wall to jump on top of the cage and continue onwards. Head up the pole with the electric Amp enemy circling it and then head left. Several places require skill and precision timing to make it further so, be careful.
Eventually, you'll see two pendulums swinging with a Star behind them. Carefully avoid getting hit and collect your Star.
Star 3: Get a Hand
Make your ascent up into the clock once more by first passing the swinging pendulum, but this time stop when you get to the Yellow ! Block. The hand of the clock rotates around in this area. Jump onto the arrow and let it take you to the star on the other side of the room.
Star 4: Stomp on the Thwomp
Head up the tricky clock once more. Get on top of the Star cage and continue going up. Get to the point where an electric Amp enemy is circling a pole and head up. Instead of going left like before, go right and make your way along the various platforms as you continue upwards.
You'll eventually get to a place with two Yellow ! Bocks next to each other. Wait for the clock hand to circle around and get on it. Be careful not to get hit by fireballs while you wait. Now ride on the arrow until you get to the other side of the room. Unfortunately, this is a very slow process so be patient.
Hop on the treadmill and then jump on top of the Blue Thwomp. Ride up to the platform and then collect your Star.
Star 5: Timed Jumps on Moving Bars
Make your way up the clockwork parts once more. When you get to the caged Star, jump on top of it and keep going upwards. Head up the pole and use the elevator to go directly up. Then head right.
Jump along the various platforms until you see another caged Star. Carefully use the blocks coming in and out of the wall to jump into the cage and collect your Star.
Star 6: Stop Time for Red Coins
Before entering the level, wait until the clock's minute hand is on 12. This will make it so all of the gears will have stopped moving. This isn't absolutely necessary to get this Star, but it makes it a lot easier.
You'll need to collect all 8 Red Coins to get this Star. Instead of going up to the caged Star area like before, turn around and you'll see long, thin platforms with Red Coins floating over them. Head over that way and jump up these platforms to collect all of the Red Coins.
The Star will appear bellow all of these platforms next to the Goombas once you've collected all the Red Coins.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
Here's how to get 100 Coins at Tick Tock Clock:
- Jump on Goombas to gain one Coin each.
- Jump and kick the Fly Guys to get two Coins.
- Collect all Red Coins to add 16 Coins to your total.
- Many of the Yellow ! Block in this course will give you 3 - 10 Coins each, so hit every block you find.
- There are five Coins next to the pole with the circling Amp.
- Up where the two pendulums are swinging near a Star, you'll find a Blue Coin Button. Ground-pound the button to make seven Blue Coins appear on the platform behind you. If you collect them all within the time limit it will add 35 Coins to your total.
Course 15: Rainbow Ride
From the Tick Tock Clock room, head to your left and you'll see a window above with light coming through it. Jump inside and you'll find a hole in the ground surrounded by brick. Jump into the hole to start the Rainbow Ride course.
A whole new world is waiting for you. Here's how you'll get all of the Rainbow Ride Stars.
Star 1: Cruiser Crossing the Rainbow
Head to the flying carpet and let it take you for a ride. Jump over or duck under any dangers that get in your way. When you reach the point where there's a magic carpet on either side of you, jump on the one to the left. Continue to dodge and jump as it takes you further up.
You'll eventually make it to an airship. Jump on board and head towards the front of the boat. A Star is waiting here for you.
Star 2: The Big House in the Sky
After landing in the level, long jump to the large pole and climb up to the platform above. Jump across the spinning platforms and make your way onto the magic carpet. Dodge and jump around obstacles that get in your way as it takes you upward.
When you get to the point where two carpets are on either side of you, jump on the right one. Continue dodging and jumping. It will eventually take you to the top of a floating house. Jump on the roof and collect the Star.
Star 3: Coins Amassed in a Maze
Upon landing in the level, long jump to the nearby pole and head up. Make your way across the spinning platforms to the structure on your left. Wall jump around this area and you'll collect all eight Red Coins. The Star will appear at the bottom of the structure when you've collected them all.
Star 4: Swingin' in the Breeze
Long jump to the pole and then slide down. Make your way along the various platforms to your left being careful not to fall. Watch out, some of these platforms will pivot or fall if you spend too much time on them.
Ride the yellow platform that moves back and forth then head up the wooden ramp. You'll reach the Star if you jump along the platforms to the left.
Star 5: Tricky Triangles!
Once more long jump to the long pole and slide down. Get up to where the yellow platform floats back and forth, but this time continue straight instead of going up the wooden ramp.
Jump along the various platforms and dodge the flames until you reach the Purple ! Button. Hit this switch to make the pyramids turn over. Quickly hop along these overturned platforms until you reach the floating island above. The Star will be waiting for you there.
Star 6: Somewhere over the Rainbow
Head to the place where you found all of the Red Coins, only this time, go as far as you can to the left. You'll know you're in the right place when you see a Blue Coin Button. Wall jump up on top of the maze and then head right.
You'll meet a pink Bob-omb who will open the cannon for you. Head right and take the elevator down. Now head right along the spinning platforms and then take the flying carpet for a ride.
Duck and jump around obstacles along the way. When you get to the area where there are two carpets on either side of you, jump on the left one. Ride it all the way to the airship. Head to the back of the ship and fall down the hole. Aim the cannon through the center of the rainbow ring in the sky in such a way that Mario will grab hold of the pole on the floating island in the distance.
Fall down the pole and either dodge around or defeat the Chuckya. Hit the Yellow ! Block to get the Star.
Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star
Here's how to collect 100 Coins at Rainbow Ride.
- There are five Coins next to the long pole near where you land in the level.
- Grabbing all Red Coins will add 16 Coins to your total.
- Throw the two Bob-ombs near the Red Coin maze at each other to earn two Coins.
- Head to the Red Coin maze and go as far as you can to the left. You'll find a Blue Coin Button. Upon ground-pounding it, six Blue Coins will appear. You'll need to quickly wall jump up the maze from directly where you currently are to get all of them. If you get them all, this will add 30 Coins to your total.
- There are five Coins just above the wooden ramp with steps on it, near the Swingin' in the Breeze Star.
- The spinning platform near where you jump on the carpet has eight Coins.
- Ride the carpet up the rainbow and collect Coins along the way.
- When you have a carpet on either side of you, jump on the right carpet and head into the floating house. Collect the five Coins on the table.
Castle Secret Stars
There are Secret Stars hidden all throughout Princess Peach's castle. Some of them can only be accessed once you've gotten to a certain point in the game. Here are all the Castle Secret Stars in Super Mario 64 along with how to get them.
Star 1: The Princess's Secret Slide
From the castle's main entrance, head up the stairs and to the right and head through the door that has a 1 on it. There are stained-glass windows depicting Peach. Jump into the one on the right to enter this secret course. There are actually two Stars that can be earned here. Here's how to get the first one:
You'll be dropped down into a place with a slide. Safely take the twists and turns and make it to the very end. Hit the Yellow ! Block past the finish line to earn the Star.
Star 2: The Princess's Secret Slide 2
From the castle's main entrance, head up the stairs and to the right to the door that has a 1 on it. There are stained-glass windows depicting Peach. Jump into the one on the right to enter this secret course. There are actually two Stars that can be earned her. Here's how to get the second Star:
To get this other secret Star, you'll need to complete the course in 21 seconds or less. To do that, we suggest long jumping on to the slide at the top and then taking as tight of turns as you can without falling off.
Star 3: The Secret Aquarium
From the castle's main entryway, head through the door on the bottom right with a 3 on it. Instead of jumping into the Jolly Roger Bay painting, notice where the Toad is standing along the wall. There's an alcove high up along this wall. Jump inside to enter the secret course.
Swim around and collect all of the Red Coins. If you start to run out of air, grabbing a Coin will fill Mario's health back up.
- There's one Red Coin at each of the bottom corners of the room.
- The remaining four Red Coins are floating in the center of circles of Coins. You'll find them placed about halfway up the room.
Star 4: Bowser in the Dark World 8 Red Coins
From the main entryway in Peach's castle, head up the stairs and to the left through the door with a Star on it. You'll see a painting of Princess Peach which turns into Bowser as you draw closer. A trap door will open and you'll fall into the secret course. Now you'll need to collect eight Red Coins to get the Star.
- Press the Purple ! Button under the flame thrower to make a brown block appear so you can get a Red Coin.
- After pressing the Purple ! Button, head back to where you entered the level. Some brown blocks will lead out to a Red Coin.
- A Red Coin is hiding behind a crystal that an electric Amp enemy is circling.
- There's a spot where a yellow platform is passing through a grey one. The Red Coin is hiding on the farther side.
- You'll find this next Red Coin just past the one above. Reach it by riding one of the two grey platforms.
- Continue and you'll find a narrow curved beam going off to the left of the screen. Follow it and you'll find an Amp circling a spike. The Red Coin is hiding just behind the spike.
- Head back along the beam and continue to the right of the screen. There's a blue platform that teeters when you stand on it. A Red Coin is hiding out of view on the narrow platform beneath it.
- Tip the teeter-totter up so it's angling up towards the direction you came from. Now jump on the ledge above and jump over to the left once more to get the last Red Coin.
Upon getting all of these Red Coins, the Star will appear next to the pipe at the end of the level. Step on the Purple ! Button to make the stairs appear and then head up to collect your Star.
Star 5: Tower of the Wing Cap 8 Red Coins
When you first walk into Peach's Castle and are standing on the rug, look upwards into the light to enter this secret course. You'll start the level flying with a Wing Cap on your head. Fly around and collect all of the Red Coins that circle the area.
The Star will appear on the castle tower in the center. Make sure to jump on the Red Button as this will make it so Red Blocks are usable in the various levels throughout the castle.
Star 6: Cavern of the Metal Cap 8 Red Coins
You'll need to be inside the Hazy Maze Cave to reach this secret course. Upon entering the Hazy Maze Cave, head to the left and enter the door. Now make your way around the room and up the hill with the rolling stones. Enter the door on the right.
Now go down the elevator and walk down the dirt path into the water. Get on Nessie's back and ground-pound to make her lower her head. Jump on her head and then direct her to the door that has a red platform next to it.
Enter this door and jump into the inky pool to make your way to the secret course.
Once inside the secret course, you'll turn into Metal Mario. Run through the cavern defeating enemies until you reach the large Green Button. Jumping on the Green button makes it so you can access Green ! Blocks in all levels.
You'll need to collect all eight Red Coins to get this Star. Here's where they are:
- Behind the left column next to the narrow bridge.
- Behind the right column next to the narrow bridge.
- On the left side of the Green Button.
- On the right side of the Green Button.
- In the water on the right side of the Green Button.
- In the water on the left side of the Green Button.
- In the water in front of the Green Button.
The Star will appear in the water behind the Green Button.
Star 7: Vanish Cap Under the Moat 8 Red Coins
Before you can reach this area, you must have gone through the double doors with a giant Star on it located at the castle's main entryway and defeated Bowser. Beating him gives you the key necessary to get into the basement.
To get to this secret course from the castle's main entryway, head through the door on the left that's closest to the stairs. Now head down the stairs on your right and unlock the double doors. Immediately to your right, there's a large blue piece of glass with a ramp and a door behind it. Duck under the glass and then jump and dive to reach the ledge above. Enter the door.
You'll find a pool of water. Swim down inside it and come up on the other side. You'll see two platforms coming out of the water. Ground-pound both of them to drain the water. Now exit the newly uncovered door. There's a hole in the moat. Jump inside and you'll find yourself in the secret level.
Slide down the ramp and platform your way around the course to collect the eight Red Coins. A Star will show up in a cage once you've collected them all.
To get it, jump on the Blue Button and then hit the Blue ! Block to become intangible. This also makes it so Vanish Caps are accessible in other levels. Now walk through the cage and get your Star.
Star 8: Toad's First Power Star
From the castle's main entryway, head through the door on the left that's closest to the stairs. Now head down the stairs on your right and into the basement. Instead of jumping into the Lethal Lava painting, head to the right and go through the door with a Star on it.
Jump over the fence and you'll see a small Toad in the corner. Talk to Toad to get the Star.
Star 9: Bowser in the Fire Sea 8 Red Coins
You can only access this secret course after getting the first Star from Dire, Dire Docks. Once that happens, the blue portal shifts allowing you to jump into the brick hole in the ground.
Jump onto the gated platform and it will start to move. Be wary about where you step as the lava can hurt you.
- When you get to the area with the Heart and the Goombas, head up the metal ramp. The Red Coin will be floating above a hole over the lava. The best way to get it is to go behind it and then jump towards the camera so that Mario lands on the ramp.
- Head to the right and climb the pole. Now jump to the platform on the left to get another Red Coin.
- Continue to the left and head up the pole. On the left, you'll see an elevator. Quickly step on it and then drop off. A Red Coin will appear where it was. Drop down to get it.
- Head back to the elevator and take a ride up to get this Red Coin.
- A Bully is walking around on a raised platform. Jump on the nearby ramp and head up to the Bully. You'll find a Red Coin here.
- Continue on up the various ramps. You'll notice an area on one of the ramps has a Coin shadow. Stand beneath it and double jump to reach the Red Coin.
- Keep going up the various ramps and platforms until you reach the area with a flamethrower. Wait for the fire to go away and then grab the Red Coin in front of it.
- Now make your way through the next area by grabbing the poles on platforms and jumping to ledges. The farthest poled platform will allow you to reach the last Red Coin.
Once you've gotten all eight Red Coins, the Star will appear. To grab it, go back to the first poled platform in this area and jump up to your left.
Star 10: Toad's Second Power Star
In the same room where you access Wet-Dry World, run behind the staircase and you'll spot Toad. Talk to him to get a Star.
Star 11: MIPS First Power Star
From the castle's main entryway, take the first door on the left of the stairs then head down into the basement. You'll come into a room with a Fireball painting. MIPS is a small rabbit that runs around this area. Catch the bunny to get the Star.
Star 12: Toad's Third Power Star
In the room where you enter Tick Tock Clock, a Toad can be spotted along the wall to the right. Talk to him to get the Star.
Star 13: Wing Mario Over the Rainbows
While facing the Tick Tock Clock, head left and triple jump to reach the high ledge. You'll see a window on the left with light coming through it. Jump up into this area and then fall down the hole to enter the secret course.
You'll need to collect the level's eight Red Coins to get this Star.
- The first Red Coin is on the cloud where you first enter the level.
- Hit the Red ! Block to get the Wing Cap. Turn around and triple jump to start flying. There's a Red Coin on the cloud island below.
- You'll see another Red Coin on a cloud in the distance. Triple jump and then fly down to it.
- There's a pink floating island with a pink Bob-omb on it. You'll find the next Red Coin next to the cannon.
- Talk to the Bob-omb to make the cannon next to it accessible. Shoot yourself to the other pink island in the sky. There's also a cannon on this island. Jump inside. While aiming, you'll see a cloud with green poles coming off of it. Use the cannon to shoot yourself onto the left green pole hanging from the cloud. Slide to the bottom of the pole to get a Red Coin.
- Climb up the pole and jump to the smallest pole to get another Red Coin. You can drop down from here safely onto another cloud.
- Make your way back to the second cannon and this time shoot yourself on top of the cloud with the green poles coming off of it. You'll find a Red Coin up here.
- The last Red Coin in hiding in a transparent cloud. Fly through the cloud to collect it.
The Star will appear on the cloud that you first arrived on when you entered the level.
Star 14: Mip's Second Power Star
When you've collected 50 Stars, head back to the basement to the room with the Lethal Lava Land painting. MIPS the bunny will be running around again. Catch him to get another Star.
Star 15: Bowser in the Sky 8 Red Coins
You'll need to collect eight Red Coins in this area to get the Secret Star.
- Move the grey and red block to the left and jump on top of it to get the Red Coin.
- In the corner of the stone platform next to the Piranha Plant you'll find another Red Coin.
- When you get to the brown teeter-totter, jump down to the area below. A Red Coin is hiding on a small platform jutting out in the back.
- Make your way past the Whomp and the Chuckya. Step on the Purple ! Button and head up the stairs. You'll find a Red Coin hovering in the air above five regular Coins at the top of a steep incline.
- Continue on until you get to the moving platform with a red arrow on it. When you touch it, it will start moving. Jump up on the wooden blocks to get the Red Coin and then fall on the floating platform below.
- You'll soon encounter a spinning island with a flame at the center. The Red Coin is hiding behind the raised spike.
- Head up the pole on the left and continue onward. A Red Coin is just above a pole along this path.
- The last Red Coin is just under the ramp leading to the pipe at the end.
The Star will appear behind the end pipe when you've collected all of the Red Coins.
All Stars in Super Mario 64
Now you know where to find all 120 Stars in Super Mario 64. Hopefully, you can acquire them with ease and have fun doing so. If you want help with Super Mario Sunshine or Super Mario Galaxy, we also have guides for those games as well.
