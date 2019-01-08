The Anker 4-in-1 USB-C Power Delivery hub adapter is down to $29.99 with code AKCHUB36 on Amazon. That's $20 off the regular price and one of the best prices we've ever seen for one of Anker's newest hubs.

You can also get the Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub adapter for $25.99 with code AKCHUB34. This one has many of the same ports but switches out HDMI for an SD card slot and lacks Power Delivery.

Take that USB-C port on your laptop and turn it into a hub capable of so much more. Anker's hub includes a USB-C charging port with Power Delivery, a USB-A port that can also be used for charging or data transfer, a regular USB-A data port, and an HDMI port that supports 4K video at 30 Hz. The hub is covered by Anker's 18-month warranty and comes with a travel pouch.

