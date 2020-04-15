The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds are down to $49.99 thanks to the code 93XPH82 taking $40 off its regular price at Newegg. As part of Newegg's Shell Shocker deals, the code may expire or the price may go up soon. The same earbuds go for around $75 to $90 at other retailers. While these earbuds have been replaced by the Liberty Air 2, the new version is selling for $100 or even more in most places.

The Liberty Air have audio technology enhanced by graphene so what you end up with is accurate and clear. Pair these earbuds with your favorite mobile device and you'll be jamming to all your favorite tunes.

Each earbud has a battery that lasts for up to five hours. You can use a single earbud or use both for stereo sound. Personally, I like to use my earbuds one ear at a time so I can charge the one not in use and hot swap as needed. The charging case they come with adds another 15 hours before you need to worry about finding a wall outlet to plug into.

The earbuds also have a mic built into each so you can use them answer phone calls. The mics have noise-cancelling technology to help eliminate ambient sounds. They also enhance voice pick up. What you get is crystal clear phone calls every time.

Just tap the earbuds for simple touch control. You can play, pause, skip tracks, and answer calls without even looking at your device. Even if you find yourself regularly using your smartphone to control the earbuds and the content you're listening to, the on-ear controls can be really handy in certain circumstances like when someone is trying to talk to you and you just need to pause the music for a second.

This set comes with Anker's 18-month warranty. You'll also get custom ear tips so you can find the perfect fit.