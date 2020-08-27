Amazon has the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 handheld gimbal on sale for $98. That's a nice discount compared to its normal $120 price. You can find this same deal price at B&H, but most retailers like Best Buy still have it for $120. This deal is actually a couple bucks better than one we shared a couple weeks ago that saw it drop to $100 on Amazon. And outside of these price drops, the last time the Osmo Mobile 3 went on sale was December last year.

Imagine how much better your smartphone videos would look if they weren't constantly impacted by your shaky over-caffeinated hands. If you want to use your smartphone to capture some really good video, the Osmo is the way to go. It can capture handheld footage without all the low quality and bad angles you're used to by just extending your arms. The Osmo Mobile 3 uses intelligent ActiveTrack AI and a lightweight design to create cinematic movement and help you capture moments. The ActiveTrack 3.0 tech can automatically follow body shapes so it automatically tracks human subjects.

You can control it all directly with the DJI Mimo app that's accessible on iOS and Android. The app has other features like motion timelapse, zoom control, panorama, and more. The gimbal supports large smartphones and has a new Sport mode, which uses hand gestures for control. The stabilizer also has Bluetooth 5.0 for low latency smartphone control.

The Osmo 3 is compatible with any smartphone up to 3.5 inches wide, including Android and iOS smartphones. That's large enough for even modern phones like the iPhone 11.

The battery lasts for about 15 hours and charges via USB-C. You can also use the USB-A ports on the handle to charge your phone or other device while using the Osmo 3. It also comes with a carrying case and wrist strap, and DJI backs it up with a one-year limited warranty.