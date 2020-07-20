The Bluedio P(Particle) true wireless earbuds with charging case are down to $23.04 when you use code HNTWNQB9 during checkout and clip the on-page coupon to save an extra $5 off the price. Without these discounts, the Bluedio earbuds sell for $33. That's the regular price for these headphones, too, with the only drops coming through codes or on-page coupons like these. Rarely have the two gone together for the bonus savings.

These true wireless earbuds have been significantly updated from previous generations. The main difference right now is the 6mm driver, which is even bigger than before. The better the drivers the better the sound, so you're going to get better, clear, and more powerful audio quality. These drivers even use technology patented by Bluedio so what you end up with something wholly unique to these earbuds.

For your comfort, the earbuds come with three different sizes of silicone earplugs. You might have to experiment a little to see which ones work best for you, but once you find the right size they will fit comfortably and snuggly in your ears. They are also made with adopted ABS material so they are as small and lightweight as possible. You would probably forget they're even there except for the music you're jamming to.

The battery life for the earbuds works up to 6 hours on a single charge. The charging case gives you another way to juice up without plugging into the wall, and that means you can extend the life up to 24 hours, which is four times the original battery life.

These earbuds also use a built-in touch sensor that lets them know whether you are wearing them or not. The music will automatically pause when you remove the right earbud so you can save power and save your spot. The music continues to play when you put the earbud back in.