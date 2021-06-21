If you use your iPhone all day and night, you know just how important it is to charge up your iPhone as fast as possible. It keeps your iPhone in your hand and makes it easier to stay mobile when you're not stuck to a wall outlet all the time. Fast-charging your iPhone means you need a powerful charger, and thanks to Prime Day, the Anker 30W compact USB-C wall charger is 30% off.

It may look small, but this charger is mighty. Its 30W of power is more than enough to fast-charge the newest iPhone 12, which only needs 20W of power to charge at max speed. So, what are you going to use all that extra power for? How about charging your iPad? That's right, the 30W of power is perfect for charging your iPad up too.