If you use your iPhone all day and night, you know just how important it is to charge up your iPhone as fast as possible. It keeps your iPhone in your hand and makes it easier to stay mobile when you're not stuck to a wall outlet all the time. Fast-charging your iPhone means you need a powerful charger, and thanks to Prime Day, the Anker 30W compact USB-C wall charger is 30% off.
It may look small, but this charger is mighty. Its 30W of power is more than enough to fast-charge the newest iPhone 12, which only needs 20W of power to charge at max speed. So, what are you going to use all that extra power for? How about charging your iPad? That's right, the 30W of power is perfect for charging your iPad up too.
Anker 30W Compact USB-C Wall Charger for iPhone | 30% off at Amazon
Don't let its size fool you; this small charger from Anker is more powerful than it looks. With 30W of charging power, it can easily fast-charge your iPhone 12, so you can juice up for less time and enjoy your phone in your hand more. Plus, it's also a pretty good charger for an iPad too.
While chargers aren't the most expensive items you may see, there's no reason not to save money on a great product on Prime Day. Anker makes some of our favorite accessories for Apple devices, and for only $21, a charger this powerful is a good deal any way you slice it.
Once you've picked up this Anker charger, don't forget to check out all the great iPhone Prime Day deals that we've been seeing. There's never been a better time to look for an upgrade or switch over to iOS for your next daily carry.
