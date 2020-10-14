LG's 4K 27UK850-W sports USB-C, HDR support via two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, a headphone jack, and two down-stream USB-A ports. It also has excellent viewing angles, thanks to its IPS panel, and its gray-to-gray response time is a blazing-fast five milliseconds.

This 4K USB-C monitor is the perfect monitor for your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. It has a ton of ports, meaning connecting all your favorite accessories and periphals is easy, and it has a 60Hz refresh rate, meaning it's decent for light gaming as well as productivity.

We are headed into the last hours of Prime Day , but there's still time to pick up one of the best deals I've seen over the past two days — The LG 27UK850-W.

I have been using the LG 27UK850-W for over a year as my main work and play monitor and have been constantly impressed with its versatility and picture quality.

With two USB-A ports and two HDMI ports, I never encounter an issue with connecting something to my MacBook Air. Plus, the USB-C port supports 60W power transfer, meaning if you have a MacBook, MacBook Air, or a 13-inch MacBook Pro, the LG 27UK850-W will charge your laptop while you're using it with no more than the USB-C cable provided in the box. This is a monitor that works for you, enhances your workspace, and improves your workflow.

When I reviewed the LG 27UK850-W, I was surprised by how crisp, clear, and color-accurate the IPS display panel turned out to be, and I'm still impressed to this day. While the spec sheet does say that the color gamut is sRGB 99% (typical), those numbers don't fully tell you how great this display is when you first set it up. The color calibration that LG puts into its displays are second to none, and from the moment I hooked it up to my MacBook Air, I was blown away. The color didn't require any additional fine-tuning. It looked the same as the built-in display on my MacBook Air, which made the LG 27UK850-W just feel like a natural extension of my workspace.

The only issue I have with the LG 27UK850-W is controlling the display. When it comes to adjusting the brightness, volume, powering off, or adjusting any other settings on the LG 27UK850-W, you have to use this small, hidden, plastic joystick located underneath the screen right by the LG logo on the bottom bezel. As elegant and clean as LG made the design of this monitor, this cheap, flimsy control stick seems out of place..

This is the one Prime Day deal to get — act fast

As mentioned before, the LG 27UK850-W offers something for everyone, making it a fantastic monitor for most people. It can handle gaming and productivity, and all its added ports, plus its power delivery USB-C port, make it a super compelling product for most MacBook users. The design and look of the LG 27UK850-W will fit well in almost every workspace, and even though it has a 27-inch screen, the overall package isn't too massive and should easily fit on most desks.