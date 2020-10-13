Getting a good thermometer is really difficult right now. With COVID-19 sweeping across the world, it seems like everyone has been hoarding them. Right now, for Prime Day , this Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer by BBLove is not only available, but it's also on sale for 56% off.

This BBLove thermometer uses infrared to take your temperature as fast as one second and you don't even have to touch it to the person's forehead. You can keep your thermometer virus free while checking multiple people throughout the day.

It stores up to 10 temperature readings at a time. If you're keeping track of your little one's status to tell the doctor, you'll be able to identify when their fever went up or down.

When you go to buy this deal, the additional 56% discount won't appear until you're checking out. It's listed at $43 (29% off of the retail price). Just put it in your cart and go to the checkout page on Amazon to see it drop in price to just $19.