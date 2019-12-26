I still use my Elite 65t earbuds almost every day after getting a pair last year, and although they are a little older, at $92 I still think they are a steal!

When it comes to using wireless earbuds with your iPhone, the AirPods are usually the talk of the town; however, Jabra's Elite 65t is a compelling product that offers a lot of the same features you love in the AirPods, and right now, these earbuds are at a much more affordable price point.

Why the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds are great

The secure fit and design of the Jabra Elite 65t do a lot to help the sound, quality of the earbuds. The sound-isolation, thanks to how snuggly these fit in your ears, is excellent and it's easy to tune out the outside world by pumping the volume up on your favorite tunes. Plus, considering the type of headphones these are, the Jabra Elite 65t have excellent bass, and I never found the sound to be distorted, even at high volume levels.

The Jabra Elite 65t have onboard controls that aren't gesture-based, meaning you actually have to press the button on each ear to do various things like control playback, invoke Siri, and more. They may not be quite as convenient as gesture-based controls you'll find on other wireless earbuds, but they work great and are very easy to use. The right earbud lets you play/pause tracks and invoke Siri, while the left earbuds can skip songs and adjust the volume. Plus, if you put the left earbud in the charging case, you can use the right earbud solo.

Jabra Elite 65t review: Nearly flawless wireless earbuds

Lastly, I think it is worth highlighting how excellent the Jabra Sound+ app works. It has an EQ that you can adjust with custom settings or pick one of the six presets. Still, the best part of the app is the ability to activate the "HearThrough" feature, which allows the built-in microphones to pick up outside noise and allowing you to hear a bit of what's going on around you. Not only is this great when you're commuting because you're more aware of your surroundings, but it also means you can carry on a short conversation with your earbuds in your ears.

An oldie but a goodie

Although the Jabra Elite 65t are over a year old now, I still think they are worth it for anyone who is looking for a pair of wireless earbuds and wants to save some money. Sure, the charging case is a little bulky and the fact that they charge via MicroUSB is a tad dated, but the Jabra Elite 65t cram so much great sound and functionality into the package, that those few minor compromises are well worth it.

Grab the Jabra Elite 65t right now for its cheapest price ever — I promise you won't be disappointed!