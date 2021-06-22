Day two of Amazon Prime Day just kicked off and there are still hundreds of thousands of deals to shop. If you're struggling to know where to start, check out the below list of the most popular deals according to iMore readers. There's bound to be something for you.

Whether you're after a set of headphones, some smart home gear, or just some essential tech accessories, you can save on them today. Be sure to shop before the day is out and the Prime Day event ends, though!

Amazon device deals always prove popular when Amazon starts slashing prices by 50% or more and seeing AirPods Pro top our list isn't a huge shock given how well they sell all year round, though some of the other tech items on this list are a little less expected. Do any of the items on the above list surprise you?

We'll be keeping our readers up to speed on all of the best Prime Day deals throughout the rest of the event so you can make sure you get the best price on whatever it is you are buying this year.