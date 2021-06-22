Day two of Amazon Prime Day just kicked off and there are still hundreds of thousands of deals to shop. If you're struggling to know where to start, check out the below list of the most popular deals according to iMore readers. There's bound to be something for you.
Whether you're after a set of headphones, some smart home gear, or just some essential tech accessories, you can save on them today. Be sure to shop before the day is out and the Prime Day event ends, though!
- : Apple AirPods Pro | $59 off
- : Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSD Card | $9 off
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $25 off
- : Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Sengled Smart Bulb | $40 off
- : Sony WH-1000XM4 | $102 off
- : Belkin BoostCharge 10W wireless charger | $12 off
- : SteelSeries Nimbus+ with 4 months of Apple Arcade free | $15 off
- : Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Systems | 35% off
- : Meross Smart Plug Mini | $3 off
- : Apple TV 4K (2021) | $10 off
Apple AirPods Pro | $59 off
Is it really surprising to see AirPods Pro atop this list? Of course, it's not. They are super popular even at full price and this near-$60 price drop has only made them fly off the virtual shelves even more quickly. Snag a discounted set for yourself while you still can.
Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSD Card | $9 off
Though you can't use a MicroSD card with an iPhone or iPad, they are still wonderfully useful for all manner of other tech items from the Nintendo Switch to security cameras, and more. This deal takes about $10 off the usual price for this 256GB card with other capacities also on sale.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $25 off
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% off and Amazon is throwing in three months of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for free. It's way more affordable than an Apple TV while still supporting the Apple TV app so it's no surprise to see it proving popular.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Sengled Smart Bulb | $40 off
Whether you're all-in on Alexa or you're just getting set up with a smart home, it's hard to say no to an Echo Dot at 50% off, especially if it all comes with a free Sengled smart bulb! This is one of the unmissable deals of Prime Day this year, sitting squarely in impulse-buy territory.
Sony WH-1000XM4 | $102 off
We love our headphones here at iMore and so do our readers. Sony's noise-cancelling WH-1000XM4 headphones are widely considered to be the best around so when this $100+ discount came along, our readers ate it up. Since AirPods Max aren't seeing any major discounts, why not get these?
Belkin BoostCharge 10W wireless charger | $12 off
At 40% off, it's worth adding a 10W Belkin wireless charger to every room in your house. And judging by the popularity of this deal, that's exactly what iMore readers have been doing.
SteelSeries Nimbus+ with 4 months of Apple Arcade free | $15 off
With impressive 50-hour battery life, a full set of controls including pushable joysticks, and four months of Appel Arcade for free, there's no reason to miss out on this amazing Prime Day deal on the SteelSeries Nimbus+.
Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Systems | 35% off
Eero 6 recently gained HomeKit compatibility and now it's available with 35% off across the board, it's no surprise to see it proving popular among an Apple-focused crowd. The deals apply to larger kits as well as single routers.
Meross Smart Plug Mini | $3 off
Another HomeKit purchase that is selling well is the small Prime discount on Meross smart plugs. These rarely fall this low in price so it makes sense to snag some today if you're building out your smart home. The three-pack is also on sale and drops the cost of each plug to under $9.
Apple TV 4K (2021) | $10 off
Though the previous-gen model has up to $49 off, our readers are much more interested in the $10 discount applied to the Apple TV 4K 2021. Since Apple TV deals are so rare, it is worth buying at this slight saving as it's likely to spend most of the rest of the year at full price.
Amazon device deals always prove popular when Amazon starts slashing prices by 50% or more and seeing AirPods Pro top our list isn't a huge shock given how well they sell all year round, though some of the other tech items on this list are a little less expected. Do any of the items on the above list surprise you?
We'll be keeping our readers up to speed on all of the best Prime Day deals throughout the rest of the event so you can make sure you get the best price on whatever it is you are buying this year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The entire London Underground will have full 4G coverage by the end of 2024
Those frequenting the London Underground will be able to enjoy full 4G coverage by the end of 2024, it has been announced.
People are suffering from the age-old iCloud Calendar spam problem again
Suffering from an uptick in iCloud Calendar spam? You aren't alone.
You can now buy 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond merch including shirts and more
You can now get an AFC Richmond shirt of your own and it might be the best day ever.
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives.
Do you like the look of Apple's Magic Keyboard, but want something a little different? Here are the best Magic Keyboard alternatives.