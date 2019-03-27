The AKG K702 Reference Class Studio Headphones are down to $149.99 with code VELVET at B&H. Without the code, the headphones are $350, which is also the price they go for at other retailers like Amazon . The last time we saw these headphones drop in price was during Black Friday, but even then they only dropped to $180.

Use code VELVET to see this deal. The price is $30 better than Black Friday and the lowest anywhere on the internet.

These are older headphones from 2009, and they aren't designed with modern noise-cancelling or anything like that. The K702 headphones are for people who want their music to sound good, especially if it's music you make yourself. They are over-ear, open-back headphones designed for referencing, mixing, and mastering. They have specially-shaped 3D foam ear pads, which means they can be used for a long time comfortably. These are also good for people with big heads since the headband stretches a bit more. Users give them 4 stars based on 318 reviews.

