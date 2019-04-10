Amazon has its AmazonBasics Nylon Braided Lightning Cable on sale for $7.08, which is $3 less than usual. This well-rated cable is MFi certified and has never sold for less than this before.

Extra Lightning cables are always a good idea... especially when they're this color. Unlike other inexpensive options, you can rest easy knowing your phone will charge thanks to the MFi certification.

It never hurts to have an extra charging cable lying around. The 3-foot length isn't massive, but it does make it easier to travel with your new charging companion. The durable nylon fiber braid adds an additional layer of protection against things like fraying, and your purchase also includes a one-year warranty in case anything goes awry. Note that a USB-A wall plug doesn't come with your purchase, so you may want to pick one up.

