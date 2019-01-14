Anker's Roav DashCam A1 is now down to $44.89 at Amazon. Considering it regularly sells for nearly $60, today's deal makes for a pretty nice discount. We've only seen this camera drop as low as $40 in the past.

This dash cam records in 1080p Full HD with a wide angle lens so you can capture multiple lanes of traffic at once. It can even capture speeding license plates at night. Connect it with the Roav DashCam app and you'll be able to view, download and share its footage straight from your smartphone. It also has a feature which will automatically begin recording when sudden movements are detected, even if you're not in the car.

You'll also want to have a microSD card ready to put into this camera to store the footage it'll record. You can grab a 64GB card for just $12 right now.

For a slightly more affordable dash cam, you could check out the Yi Compact Dashboard Camera which is on sale for $24 currently.

