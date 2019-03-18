The Anker 5-in-1 USB-C 4K hub is down to $32.39 thanks to a 10% off on-page coupon. The price for this hub has been around $36 since early January and was as high as $46 before that. Outside a brief sale in late January, this is the best price we've seen.

Take that USB-C port on your laptop and turn it into a hub capable of so much more. The Anker 5-in-1 includes two USB-A ports, one for HDMI, and a reader for SD and micro SD cards. The HDMI port supports 4K video, the SD card slots support all standard formats, and the hub comes with a travel pouch. It's covered by Anker's 18-month warranty, too. Users give it 4.5 stars based on 54 reviews.

See on Amazon

